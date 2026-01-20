I'm Deeply Upset Over Rao's Incident, Says Karnataka Home Minister
G Parameshwara also said the incident involving Ramachandra Rao has caused embarrassment to the Karnataka police department.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he was deeply upset with suspended DGP Ramachandra Rao's incident and said such conduct within the police force cannot be tolerated.
On Monday, Rao was seen in a viral video intimately involved with women inside his office, triggering a widespread public outcry. The Karnataka government suspended him pending enquiry.
Reacting to the incident for the first time, Parameshwara said he and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were upset over Rao's incident. "I am deeply upset as this has happened in my department. It is not right. Such conduct by anyone is not acceptable," Parameshwara said.
He also said Rao's incident has caused embarrassment to the state police department. "Such incidents are an embarrassment to any department," he added.
He also defended the decision to keep Rao under suspension. "Prima facie it appeared that Rao is involved in the incident. The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) also expressed the same feeling. So we decided to keep him under suspension. An inquiry will be conducted now, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry," he said.
Immediately after the video went viral, Rao rushed to the Home Minister's home to give an explanation, but could not as the latter was unwell. "I am told that he had come to meet me. But I was sleeping at that time as I was not well. Even if I were well, I would not have met him. We have to be vigilant during such situations," Parameshwara said.
According to an order issued by KV Ashoka, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the government is initially convinced that the video involving senior police officer Ramchandra Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer, was leaked to the media and has caused embarrassment to the government.
The order also states that the government believes Rao has violated Rule 3 of the All India Service Rules, 1968, which deals with conduct of officers.
The DPAR said the official has been suspended from service pending investigation, using the state government's powers to take disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules.
