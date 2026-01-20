ETV Bharat / state

I'm Deeply Upset Over Rao's Incident, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he was deeply upset with suspended DGP Ramachandra Rao's incident and said such conduct within the police force cannot be tolerated.

On Monday, Rao was seen in a viral video intimately involved with women inside his office, triggering a widespread public outcry. The Karnataka government suspended him pending enquiry.

Reacting to the incident for the first time, Parameshwara said he and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were upset over Rao's incident. "I am deeply upset as this has happened in my department. It is not right. Such conduct by anyone is not acceptable," Parameshwara said.

He also said Rao's incident has caused embarrassment to the state police department. "Such incidents are an embarrassment to any department," he added.

He also defended the decision to keep Rao under suspension. "Prima facie it appeared that Rao is involved in the incident. The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) also expressed the same feeling. So we decided to keep him under suspension. An inquiry will be conducted now, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry," he said.