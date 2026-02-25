ETV Bharat / state

Govt Won't Tolerate Bid To Disturb Academic Events: Karnataka HM On Action Against ABVP In Premji University Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday defended the police action against the members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in connection with the controversy at Azim Premji University, stating that the government would not tolerate attempts to disrupt academic events or take the law into one’s hands.

Speaking to reporters, HM Parameshwara said the university had planned to conduct a seminar and emphasised that academic institutions must be allowed to hold discussions on various subjects.“They were preparing to conduct a seminar. Let them take any subject. What else will happen in a seminar apart from discussion? There will be arguments both in favour and against,” he said.

Referring to the incident in which protesters allegedly entered the campus and attempted to disrupt the programme, the Home Minister said such actions were unacceptable. He questioned whether the police should remain silent when individuals take the law into their own hands and attempt to prevent an event or attack students.

HM Parameshwara made it clear that the government would take a strict view of the matter and initiate disciplinary action against those involved in disrupting the programme. He reiterated that there was no scope for such incidents and assured that the authorities would act firmly to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of students and educational institutions.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated that Azim Premji University is a prestigious institution that has rendered significant service in the field of education, and its role in the development of the country’s education sector is commendable.

However, organisations such as SPARK, which is sponsored by the All India Students' Association (AISA) and is allegedly involved in activities against national interest, must be banned from operating in universities. Such programmes should not be permitted in the future, he demanded.