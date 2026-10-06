Karnataka Hikes Cash Rewards On Sports: ₹1 Crore Gold Reward, ₹75 Lakh Silver, ₹50 Lakh Bronze; ₹5 Lakh for Every Asian Games Athlete
CM D K Shivakumar also introduced 2% reservation for meritorious sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D posts in state government.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has substantially increased cash rewards for the state's Asian Games medal winners, raising the prize for a gold medal from ₹35 lakh to ₹1 crore, silver from ₹25 lakh to ₹75 lakh and bronze from ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated Karnataka's medal-winning athletes at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports announcing a package of financial incentives, employment opportunities and training support for sportspersons.
For the first time, the government has also sanctioned ₹5 lakh each for all 20 Karnataka athletes who qualified for and competed at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, irrespective of whether they won a medal. The move recognises participation at the continental level alongside medal-winning performances.
Under the revised medal-reward structure, eight Karnataka athletes who won medals will receive the enhanced prize money, in addition to the ₹5 lakh participation incentive.
Cricketer Shreyanka R Patil, a member of India's gold-winning women's team, will receive ₹1 crore. Hockey player Mohith H S, part of India's men's gold-winning team, will also receive ₹1 crore.
Athlete M R Poovamma, who won gold in the women's 4x400m relay and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, will receive ₹1.75 crore in medal rewards. Golfer Pranavi S Urs, who won individual gold and team silver, is also eligible for ₹1.75 crore.
Shooter Tilottama Sen, who won silver in the women's 50m rifle team event, and golfer Aditi Ashok, who won silver in the women's team event, will each receive ₹75 lakh.
Badminton player Ayush Shetty, part of India's men's team bronze, and athlete Sneha S S, who won bronze in the women's 4x100m relay, will each receive ₹50 lakh.
The eight medallists will additionally get the ₹5 lakh participation incentive.
Four Athletes In Olympic Preparation Scheme
The government has also introduced employment measures aimed at providing greater career security to accomplished sportspersons. Eligible Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal winners can now be considered for direct appointment to Group-B posts in the state government through a selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary.
In another major move, Karnataka has introduced 2% reservation for meritorious sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group A, B, C and D posts in the state government. The relevant notification was issued on October 3, 2026.
Four athletes have also been included in Karnataka's 2026-27 Olympic preparation scheme. Asian Games medallists Poovamma, Sneha and Shreyanka, along with Commonwealth Games medallist Shilpa K S, will receive ₹10 lakh each during the current financial year for training and preparations for future Olympic competition.
Deputy Chief Minister and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the measures were aimed not only at recognising the athletes' achievements but also at providing financial support, employment security and assistance for international competitions.
He said athletes should not have to worry about their employment or future after achieving success in sport. The government, he added, would continue to identify sporting talent and provide financial assistance, quality training, international exposure and employment opportunities with the aim of strengthening Karnataka's position in Indian sport.
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