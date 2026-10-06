ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Hikes Cash Rewards On Sports: ₹1 Crore Gold Reward, ₹75 Lakh Silver, ₹50 Lakh Bronze; ₹5 Lakh for Every Asian Games Athlete

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated Karnataka's medal-winning athletes in Asian Games 2026 at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has substantially increased cash rewards for the state's Asian Games medal winners, raising the prize for a gold medal from ₹35 lakh to ₹1 crore, silver from ₹25 lakh to ₹75 lakh and bronze from ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated Karnataka's medal-winning athletes at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports announcing a package of financial incentives, employment opportunities and training support for sportspersons.

For the first time, the government has also sanctioned ₹5 lakh each for all 20 Karnataka athletes who qualified for and competed at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, irrespective of whether they won a medal. The move recognises participation at the continental level alongside medal-winning performances.

Under the revised medal-reward structure, eight Karnataka athletes who won medals will receive the enhanced prize money, in addition to the ₹5 lakh participation incentive.

Cricketer Shreyanka R Patil, a member of India's gold-winning women's team, will receive ₹1 crore. Hockey player Mohith H S, part of India's men's gold-winning team, will also receive ₹1 crore.

Athlete M R Poovamma, who won gold in the women's 4x400m relay and silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, will receive ₹1.75 crore in medal rewards. Golfer Pranavi S Urs, who won individual gold and team silver, is also eligible for ₹1.75 crore.

Shooter Tilottama Sen, who won silver in the women's 50m rifle team event, and golfer Aditi Ashok, who won silver in the women's team event, will each receive ₹75 lakh.

Badminton player Ayush Shetty, part of India's men's team bronze, and athlete Sneha S S, who won bronze in the women's 4x100m relay, will each receive ₹50 lakh.

The eight medallists will additionally get the ₹5 lakh participation incentive.