Karnataka HC Set To Make History With All-Women Benches And Bar At Dharwad Sitting Today
Ten women judges will conduct proceedings throughout the day on seven special benches.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court is set to witness history on Saturday, with women taking charge on both bar and bench sides of the courtroom.
In a historic first for the state, women judges will preside over specially constituted benches while an all-women team of government law officers, led by Additional Advocate General Pratima Honnapur, will argue every case on behalf of the State before them.
While all-women benches have occasionally been constituted in constitutional courts, legal observers say the Dharwad sitting is distinctive because women will occupy both the Bench and the Bar throughout the proceedings.
Ten women judges will conduct proceedings throughout the day through seven special benches. Three Division Benches and four Single-Judge Benches have been constituted for the special Saturday sitting, which is being seen as an initiative to highlight women’s representation in the judiciary and legal profession.
The High Court Registrar (Judicial), Rona Vasudeva, issued a notification in accordance with an order by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru. The three Division Benches will comprise Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice K.G. Shanthi; Justice Jyoti Mulimani and Justice P. Sree Sudha; and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti and Justice K.S. Hemalekha.
The four Single-Judge Benches will be presided over by Justice Chillakur Sumalatha, Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, Justice K.B. Geetha and Justice Rajeshwari N. Hegde. The Division Bench comprising Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice K.G. Shanthi will take up preliminary hearings, applications, orders and final hearings in writ and civil matters assigned to it.
Adding to the significance of the initiative, an all-women team of government law officers has been appointed to represent the State before the specially constituted benches. The Advocate General’s Office has issued a separate order appointing an all-women team of law officers to appear on behalf of the State government before the seven special benches
Additional Advocate General Prathima Honnapura will lead the team. Responsibilities have been separately allocated to women Additional Government Advocates and High Court Government Pleaders to ensure representation before each bench.
The lawyers assigned for the proceedings are Additional Advocate General Prathima Honnapura, Additional Government Advocates Nandini Somapur, Pramodhini Kishan, Savithramma, B.P. Radha, Sunita Sequeira, Mamatha Shetty, Mala B. Bhute, V. Hemalatha and R.K. Pratibha; and Government Advocates V. Spoorthi, Girija Hiremath, Rashmi Patel, Rashmi Rao, Keerthilata Patil, Ratnamala, S. Chandini, R. Soumya, Waheeda and Deepti Alva.
The unique initiative is being hailed as a defining moment for gender representation in the higher judiciary, symbolising how women have moved from the margins to the mainstream of India's justice delivery system.
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