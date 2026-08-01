ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Set To Make History With All-Women Benches And Bar At Dharwad Sitting Today

Bengaluru: The Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court is set to witness history on Saturday, with women taking charge on both bar and bench sides of the courtroom.

In a historic first for the state, women judges will preside over specially constituted benches while an all-women team of government law officers, led by Additional Advocate General Pratima Honnapur, will argue every case on behalf of the State before them.

While all-women benches have occasionally been constituted in constitutional courts, legal observers say the Dharwad sitting is distinctive because women will occupy both the Bench and the Bar throughout the proceedings.

Ten women judges will conduct proceedings throughout the day through seven special benches. Three Division Benches and four Single-Judge Benches have been constituted for the special Saturday sitting, which is being seen as an initiative to highlight women’s representation in the judiciary and legal profession.

The High Court Registrar (Judicial), Rona Vasudeva, issued a notification in accordance with an order by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru. The three Division Benches will comprise Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice K.G. Shanthi; Justice Jyoti Mulimani and Justice P. Sree Sudha; and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti and Justice K.S. Hemalekha.