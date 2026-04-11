ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Suggests 'Lamborghini Community Service' In Reckless Driving Case

Bengaluru: In a unique observation during a reckless driving case, the Karnataka High Court orally suggested that a Bengaluru man accused of dangerous driving could perform community service by cleaning roads while travelling in his Lamborghini.

The remark came from a single-judge bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition filed by BR Chiranth, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, seeking to quash a case registered against him for alleged reckless driving on Mysuru Road.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the petitioner had expressed remorse and indicated willingness to undertake community service. In response, Justice Nagaprasanna made an unusual oral suggestion: "There are various kinds of community service. You go in a Lamborghini, sweep the garbage on the street, and come back in the same Lamborghini. You have violated traffic, so you will teach traffic."

The court added that the exact nature of community service would be detailed in the final written order, while disposing of the petition. Counsel for the petitioner argued that Chiranth had been wrongly portrayed as an offender and had not committed any serious crime. However, the petitioner was willing to undertake community service and was already involved in spreading awareness among school children about traffic rules.