Karnataka High Court Suggests 'Lamborghini Community Service' In Reckless Driving Case
PSI R Ramaswamy filed the complaint after watching a video on X showing a Lamborghini being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a unique observation during a reckless driving case, the Karnataka High Court orally suggested that a Bengaluru man accused of dangerous driving could perform community service by cleaning roads while travelling in his Lamborghini.
The remark came from a single-judge bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition filed by BR Chiranth, a resident of CV Raman Nagar, seeking to quash a case registered against him for alleged reckless driving on Mysuru Road.
During the hearing, the bench noted that the petitioner had expressed remorse and indicated willingness to undertake community service. In response, Justice Nagaprasanna made an unusual oral suggestion: "There are various kinds of community service. You go in a Lamborghini, sweep the garbage on the street, and come back in the same Lamborghini. You have violated traffic, so you will teach traffic."
The court added that the exact nature of community service would be detailed in the final written order, while disposing of the petition. Counsel for the petitioner argued that Chiranth had been wrongly portrayed as an offender and had not committed any serious crime. However, the petitioner was willing to undertake community service and was already involved in spreading awareness among school children about traffic rules.
"This could be a unique case where community service is used as a corrective measure. In another case, a doctor was directed to serve in a government school every Sunday for six months," the counsel submitted.
On the other hand, the government counsel questioned the appropriateness of allowing a person accused of reckless driving in a luxury car to teach traffic rules to students. "Instead, it would be more appropriate for him to undertake activities like tree plantation," the state's counsel argued.
Background
The case stems from a complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) R Ramaswamy, who reportedly came across a video on the social media platform X showing a Lamborghini being driven at high speed and in a reckless manner on Mysuru Road. The complaint alleged that the vehicle was fitted with a modified silencer that could endanger public safety. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Chiranth at the Kengeri Traffic Police Station on January 20 under Sections 120 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. After hearing both sides, the High Court disposed of the petition, stating that a detailed order would follow, specifying the nature and scope of community service to be undertaken by the petitioner.
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