Karnataka High Court Restrains Transport Corporation Employees From Going Ahead With Strike From May 20
Hearing a PIL, the court directed the government to hold talks with the transport corporation employee unions and take a suitable decision on their demands
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed employees of the state road transport corporations not to go ahead with their proposed indefinite strike from May 20.
Hearing a public interest litigation by house help C Vedavati and construction worker H V Sridhar, who sought to restrain the employees' unions from going ahead with their strike, apprehending hardships for commuters, especially students, a vacation bench presided over by Justice Suraj Govindaraj and K Manmadha Rao passed this order.
In the petition, it was argued that around 1.2 crore people who travel in government-run buses daily would be impacted if the strike is allowed. They also brought to the notice of the court that SSLC supplementary examinations are also scheduled on May 20.
The court also directed the state government authorities to arrange a meeting between the representatives of employees' unions and the Transport Minister or the Chief Minister to find an amicable solution to the demands of the state-run transport corporation employees.
During the hearing, the counsel representing the transport corporations submitted that the state government had already implemented a 12.5% salary hike, and Rs 450 crore has been disbursed.
"Since the government has already increased the salary, it is not appropriate for the part of employees' unions to go on strike. Hold talks with the government authorities and come to a suitable decision," the court opined before adjourning the hearing to May 21.
The transport corporations' unions have been demanding a 25% salary hike and full settlement of pending wage arrears for 38 months, and merger of 31% of their dearness allowance (DA) into their basic pay.
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