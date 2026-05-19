ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Restrains Transport Corporation Employees From Going Ahead With Strike From May 20

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed employees of the state road transport corporations not to go ahead with their proposed indefinite strike from May 20.

Hearing a public interest litigation by house help C Vedavati and construction worker H V Sridhar, who sought to restrain the employees' unions from going ahead with their strike, apprehending hardships for commuters, especially students, a vacation bench presided over by Justice Suraj Govindaraj and K Manmadha Rao passed this order.

In the petition, it was argued that around 1.2 crore people who travel in government-run buses daily would be impacted if the strike is allowed. They also brought to the notice of the court that SSLC supplementary examinations are also scheduled on May 20.

The court also directed the state government authorities to arrange a meeting between the representatives of employees' unions and the Transport Minister or the Chief Minister to find an amicable solution to the demands of the state-run transport corporation employees.