ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Rejects Plea To Quash UAPA Case Against Persons Linked To Christian Missionary Organisation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to quash a case registered against five people under the stringent UAPA in a case against persons related to US based Christian missionary organisation, The Timothy Initiative.

The charges relate to withdrawal of close to Rs 100 crores allegedly to fund left wing extremists (Maoists) in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the Kothanur police registered cases against Jonathan Sushil Rajan (50), Micah Mark (43) and Ajit Verghese Mathai (55), all three from Bengaluru, Supreme Joy (34) from Mysuru, Varghese Chako (58) from Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, and Bablu Kurmi (35) from Goalpara in Assam.

While dismissing the petition filed by Micah Mark that seeks to quash the FIR under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Justice M Nagaprasanna said this is not a case warranting exercise of inherent jurisdiction to nip the crime in the bud.

Noting that the case concerns national security, the Judge observed, “One of the gravest threats to national security in the present times is the clandestine funding of extremism. Funding, therefore, becomes the oxygen that enables extremist movements to survive and proliferate.” The danger of extremist financing lies not merely in the money transferred, but in the consequences it unleashes, he said.

The bench added that if the clandestine funding of extremism is left unchecked, then it can transform ideological extremism into organised violence, threatening National unity and public safety.

“The preservation of national security, therefore, demands robust vigilance against financial channels that sustain extremism." Effective intelligence gathering, strict regulatory oversight, inter-agency coordination, and rigorous enforcement of antimoney laundering, he pointed out.

Justice Nagaprasanna further said institutions tasked with financial monitoring and security enforcement must act with both precision and urgency to dismantle these covert networks. Protecting national security is thus a collective constitutional obligation, and preventing the funding of extremism forms an indispensable part of that solemn duty, he observed.