Karnataka High Court Stays Return Of Dogs To Owner Who Tortured Them
Animals also have the right to live with dignity, the Karnataka High Court said while allowing PETA to take care of the dogs.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the order to hand over the nine dogs to their owner, who had abused and mistreated them, directing that the dogs be kept in the custody of an animal welfare organization.
A single-judge bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) seeking to quash the Bengaluru Magistrate's Court's April 25 order to return the dogs to their owners.
"The magistrate's order granting custody of the dogs to the perpetrator was incorrect. Animals also have the right to be protected from cruelty. Like humans, animals, though they do not speak, have the capacity to feel sentience, pain or suffering. The law, in its civilised wisdom, has long since stopped treating animals as mere objects for human use," the bench said.
The bench said that the measure of a civilized society is generally determined not only by how it treats its fellow human beings but also by how it treats the dumb creatures living in this world with justice and compassion.
"Moreover, cruelty to any animal is not an insult to the sensibilities. Rather, it is a blot on the collective human conscience. Thus, saving the lives of animals is not charity. It is upholding constitutional morality. The arch of justice extends to those who cannot ascend the steps of this venerable court on their own," the bench said.
Background of the case: K. E. Ramesh, a resident of Nagasandra, Bengaluru, had 9 dogs of different breeds. His neighbours complained to PETA, providing videos of him torturing the dogs. Following this, PETA rescued 9 dogs and kept them safe in its custody.
An FIR was registered under Sections 325 and 62 of the BNS 2023 and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. However, the owner Ramesh approached the court. The magistrate had allowed the dogs to be returned to the owner. PETA challenged that in the High Court.
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