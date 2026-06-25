ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Stays Return Of Dogs To Owner Who Tortured Them

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the order to hand over the nine dogs to their owner, who had abused and mistreated them, directing that the dogs be kept in the custody of an animal welfare organization.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) seeking to quash the Bengaluru Magistrate's Court's April 25 order to return the dogs to their owners.

"The magistrate's order granting custody of the dogs to the perpetrator was incorrect. Animals also have the right to be protected from cruelty. Like humans, animals, though they do not speak, have the capacity to feel sentience, pain or suffering. The law, in its civilised wisdom, has long since stopped treating animals as mere objects for human use," the bench said.

The bench said that the measure of a civilized society is generally determined not only by how it treats its fellow human beings but also by how it treats the dumb creatures living in this world with justice and compassion.