Karnataka High Court Refuses To Quash Case Against Man Filming Women In Metro
High Court slams unsafe environment for women, rejects plea to quash case against man accused of filming and sharing objectionable metro videos online.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court recently declined to quash a case against a man accused of filming women without consent and uploading the videos on Instagram.
The Court observed, "Women are not safe even in the metro train. What kind of behaviour is it to take objectionable videos of women and post them on social media?"
Hearing a plea filed by B K Digant (28), a city resident, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR), a bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna expressed concern about the environment for women. The court stated that such acts should not be excused on minor technical grounds and dismissed the petition.
Court Slams Unsafe Environment For Women
The Karnataka High Court questioned how women could feel safe even in public transport like metro trains if such incidents continue. It made it clear that recording objectionable videos of women without consent and sharing them on social media is unacceptable and cannot be trivialised.
The bench noted that merely relying on technicalities to escape legal action would undermine the seriousness of the offence. "Such acts cannot be excused due to minor technical reasons," the court observed while rejecting the plea.
What Had Happened
According to the case details, the accused had allegedly recorded videos of women passengers, capturing front and back portions, without their knowledge, while travelling in the Namma Metro.
These videos were later uploaded to an Instagram account titled "Bengaluru Metro Chicks", which had over 6,000 followers.
The matter came to light when a sub-inspector from Banashankari police station noticed the content during routine monitoring of social media. A suo motu case was subsequently registered.
The accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 78(2) (stalking), Section 238(c) (destruction of evidence or providing false information), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing obscene content).
A trial court had already issued summons to the accused in the case.
Plea To Quash FIR Rejected
During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the videos uploaded were not obscene and did not constitute a criminal offence. It was also contended that no individual had filed a complaint and that the case was initiated by the police on their own.
However, the High Court rejected these arguments, stating that the absence of a direct complaint does not lessen the seriousness of the act. The court allowed the proceedings to continue, emphasising the need for public safety.
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