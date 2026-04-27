ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Refuses To Quash Case Against Man Filming Women In Metro

Court questions women's safety in the metro, refuses relief to the accused in a viral video case involving unauthorised filming. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court recently declined to quash a case against a man accused of filming women without consent and uploading the videos on Instagram.

The Court observed, "Women are not safe even in the metro train. What kind of behaviour is it to take objectionable videos of women and post them on social media?"

Hearing a plea filed by B K Digant (28), a city resident, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR), a bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna expressed concern about the environment for women. The court stated that such acts should not be excused on minor technical grounds and dismissed the petition.

Court Slams Unsafe Environment For Women

The Karnataka High Court questioned how women could feel safe even in public transport like metro trains if such incidents continue. It made it clear that recording objectionable videos of women without consent and sharing them on social media is unacceptable and cannot be trivialised.

The bench noted that merely relying on technicalities to escape legal action would undermine the seriousness of the offence. "Such acts cannot be excused due to minor technical reasons," the court observed while rejecting the plea.

What Had Happened

According to the case details, the accused had allegedly recorded videos of women passengers, capturing front and back portions, without their knowledge, while travelling in the Namma Metro.