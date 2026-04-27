ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Refuses To Quash Case Against Man Filming Women In Metro

High Court slams unsafe environment for women, rejects plea to quash case against man accused of filming and sharing objectionable metro videos online.

Court questions women's safety in the metro, refuses relief to the accused in a viral video case involving unauthorised filming.
Court questions women's safety in the metro, refuses relief to the accused in a viral video case involving unauthorised filming. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court recently declined to quash a case against a man accused of filming women without consent and uploading the videos on Instagram.

The Court observed, "Women are not safe even in the metro train. What kind of behaviour is it to take objectionable videos of women and post them on social media?"

Hearing a plea filed by B K Digant (28), a city resident, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR), a bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna expressed concern about the environment for women. The court stated that such acts should not be excused on minor technical grounds and dismissed the petition.

Court Slams Unsafe Environment For Women

The Karnataka High Court questioned how women could feel safe even in public transport like metro trains if such incidents continue. It made it clear that recording objectionable videos of women without consent and sharing them on social media is unacceptable and cannot be trivialised.

The bench noted that merely relying on technicalities to escape legal action would undermine the seriousness of the offence. "Such acts cannot be excused due to minor technical reasons," the court observed while rejecting the plea.

What Had Happened

According to the case details, the accused had allegedly recorded videos of women passengers, capturing front and back portions, without their knowledge, while travelling in the Namma Metro.

These videos were later uploaded to an Instagram account titled "Bengaluru Metro Chicks", which had over 6,000 followers.

The matter came to light when a sub-inspector from Banashankari police station noticed the content during routine monitoring of social media. A suo motu case was subsequently registered.

The accused was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 78(2) (stalking), Section 238(c) (destruction of evidence or providing false information), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing obscene content).

A trial court had already issued summons to the accused in the case.

Plea To Quash FIR Rejected

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the videos uploaded were not obscene and did not constitute a criminal offence. It was also contended that no individual had filed a complaint and that the case was initiated by the police on their own.

However, the High Court rejected these arguments, stating that the absence of a direct complaint does not lessen the seriousness of the act. The court allowed the proceedings to continue, emphasising the need for public safety.

Also Read:

  1. Karnataka: High Court Orders ₹75,000 Monthly Maintenance In Rape Case Involving BJP Leader's Son
  2. Give Marks, Not Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exam: HC Orders Karnataka Government
  3. HC Directs Karnataka Govt To Award Marks Instead Of Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exams

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA HIGH COURT
MAN FILMING WOMEN IN METRO
KARNATAKA HC REFUSES TO QUASH CASE
KARNATAKA HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.