Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Student Over Instagram Compliment To Classmate
The High Court observed that the casual communication style commonly used by today's "Gen Z" youth cannot, by itself, be construed as causing mental harassment.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a college student who was accused of complimenting his classmate, the daughter of a senior police officer, by calling her "pretty" in a private Instagram message.
The court observed that the casual communication style commonly used by today's "Gen Z" youth cannot, by itself, be construed as causing mental harassment or amounting to an offence against a woman.
Justice M. Nagaprasanna, while hearing a petition filed by Thomas Judan Paldano G., set aside the criminal proceedings initiated against the student. The court held that private conversations between young people cannot be criminalised merely because they contain informal expressions or compliments.
The bench noted that the exchange in question was not made on a public platform but took place through private messages between two individuals.
"This was not a public chat. It was a private conversation between two individuals. This is the language commonly used by students today. How can such a conversation amount to a criminal offence? The slang and conversational style adopted by today's youth cannot be treated as criminal conduct," the court observed.
The court further cautioned that allowing criminal prosecution to continue solely on the basis of such a private exchange would amount to an abuse of the legal process and could have serious consequences for the student's future.
Accordingly, the High Court quashed the FIR as well as all consequential proceedings arising from the case. It also directed the investigating officer to immediately return the student's mobile phone and laptop, which had been seized during the investigation.
According to the case records, the petitioner, a 20-year-old college student, had responded to an Instagram photograph posted by his 21-year-old classmate and friend by sending messages describing her as "pretty" and "beautiful."
The woman initially responded with a "Thanks" message. However, the conversation was later brought to the attention of her father, a senior police officer, following which an FIR was registered against the student.
He was booked on charges of stalking a woman without her consent and violating her privacy under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, police seized his mobile phone and laptop.
Challenging the registration of the FIR and the seizure of his electronic devices, the student approached the Karnataka High Court, which has now ruled in his favour, holding that such private exchanges, in the facts of the case, do not constitute a criminal offence.
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