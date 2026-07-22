ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Student Over Instagram Compliment To Classmate

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a college student who was accused of complimenting his classmate, the daughter of a senior police officer, by calling her "pretty" in a private Instagram message.

The court observed that the casual communication style commonly used by today's "Gen Z" youth cannot, by itself, be construed as causing mental harassment or amounting to an offence against a woman.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, while hearing a petition filed by Thomas Judan Paldano G., set aside the criminal proceedings initiated against the student. The court held that private conversations between young people cannot be criminalised merely because they contain informal expressions or compliments.

The bench noted that the exchange in question was not made on a public platform but took place through private messages between two individuals.

"This was not a public chat. It was a private conversation between two individuals. This is the language commonly used by students today. How can such a conversation amount to a criminal offence? The slang and conversational style adopted by today's youth cannot be treated as criminal conduct," the court observed.

The court further cautioned that allowing criminal prosecution to continue solely on the basis of such a private exchange would amount to an abuse of the legal process and could have serious consequences for the student's future.