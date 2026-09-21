ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Veterinary Officer Recruitment Irregularities

Suma has been accused of submitting false caste and income certificates to secure appointment as an Industrial Extension Officer. Justice M Nagaprasanna, sitting at the Dharwad Bench, issued the directions after prolonged hearings in the matter.



The SIT will include IPS officers Divya Gopinath, Anoop Shetty, Kushal Chouksey and Kshama Mishra. The court directed the CID to provide the SIT with all documents and records required for the investigation. The team has also been asked to extend necessary cooperation to the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation related to the case.



The state government has been directed to accord police station status to the SIT and issue the necessary notification at the earliest.



Allegations of OMR manipulation and Rs 80 lakh payments



During an earlier hearing, the counsel representing Yatnal alleged that a relative of the then KPSC chairman had been allowed access to manipulate OMR sheets. It was also alleged that some candidates were taken outside Karnataka, where they were provided questions and answers and given training before being brought back.



The counsel further alleged that candidates seeking appointment as veterinary officers were required to pay Rs 80 lakh. Of this, Rs 40 lakh was allegedly collected when candidates were taken outside the state, following which their original marks cards were taken into custody. The allegations remain subject to investigation.



Government had defended CID probe



The state government had earlier argued that the CID investigation should not be stopped as the agency had already begun collecting evidence, including CCTV footage. The government counsel pointed out that the FIR had been registered on July 25 and that the petition had been moved before the court just three days later. The state therefore sought continuation of the investigation already underway.



‘I have more important documents’



Reacting to the development in Dharwad, AKSA organisation president Kantakumar, who said his organisation had approached the High Court over the alleged recruitment irregularities, welcomed the SIT probe.



He claimed there was information suggesting the involvement of several officials and demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged money trail and where the funds may have been invested. Kantakumar also alleged that three to four IAS officers and three to four ministers could have links to the alleged irregularities. These claims have not been established and will require investigation.



“I still have some important documents with me,” he said. Expressing confidence in Alok Kumar, Kantakumar said he expected a transparent investigation within the court-mandated timeframe and appropriate action against anyone found responsible.