Karnataka High Court Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Veterinary Officer Recruitment Irregularities
The court directed the SIT to complete the investigation within 100 days and submit a progress report every 30 days.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team headed by senior IPS officer Alok Kumar to investigate alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers.
The court directed the SIT to complete the investigation within 100 days and submit a progress report every 30 days. A total of 17 directions were issued in connection with the investigation. The matter has been posted for further hearing in January 2027, while the detailed copy of the order is awaited.
The directions came while hearing separate petitions filed by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Channarayapatna veterinarian Dr Manjunath. They had sought a CBI investigation into cases registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station concerning alleged irregularities in veterinary officer recruitment and a separate case involving Suma S Sahukar, daughter of former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar.
Suma has been accused of submitting false caste and income certificates to secure appointment as an Industrial Extension Officer. Justice M Nagaprasanna, sitting at the Dharwad Bench, issued the directions after prolonged hearings in the matter.
The SIT will include IPS officers Divya Gopinath, Anoop Shetty, Kushal Chouksey and Kshama Mishra. The court directed the CID to provide the SIT with all documents and records required for the investigation. The team has also been asked to extend necessary cooperation to the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation related to the case.
The state government has been directed to accord police station status to the SIT and issue the necessary notification at the earliest.
Allegations of OMR manipulation and Rs 80 lakh payments
During an earlier hearing, the counsel representing Yatnal alleged that a relative of the then KPSC chairman had been allowed access to manipulate OMR sheets. It was also alleged that some candidates were taken outside Karnataka, where they were provided questions and answers and given training before being brought back.
The counsel further alleged that candidates seeking appointment as veterinary officers were required to pay Rs 80 lakh. Of this, Rs 40 lakh was allegedly collected when candidates were taken outside the state, following which their original marks cards were taken into custody. The allegations remain subject to investigation.
Government had defended CID probe
The state government had earlier argued that the CID investigation should not be stopped as the agency had already begun collecting evidence, including CCTV footage. The government counsel pointed out that the FIR had been registered on July 25 and that the petition had been moved before the court just three days later. The state therefore sought continuation of the investigation already underway.
‘I have more important documents’
Reacting to the development in Dharwad, AKSA organisation president Kantakumar, who said his organisation had approached the High Court over the alleged recruitment irregularities, welcomed the SIT probe.
He claimed there was information suggesting the involvement of several officials and demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged money trail and where the funds may have been invested. Kantakumar also alleged that three to four IAS officers and three to four ministers could have links to the alleged irregularities. These claims have not been established and will require investigation.
“I still have some important documents with me,” he said. Expressing confidence in Alok Kumar, Kantakumar said he expected a transparent investigation within the court-mandated timeframe and appropriate action against anyone found responsible.
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