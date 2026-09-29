ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Orders Rs 2.77 Crore Compensation For Bengaluru Man Injured By Falling Tree Branch

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to pay Rs 2.77 crore in compensation to a man who suffered serious injuries after a tree branch fell on him in 2024.

The Court, in a recent verdict, expressed strong displeasure with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), now GBA, for failing to act urgently despite receiving prior notice of the public safety risk posed by the dangerous tree branch. It also issued several directions to the State Government on measures to ensure public safety, including removal of hazardous trees in Bengaluru.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing a petition filed by 38-year-old G Chandan, ordered payment of the compensation along with 6 per cent annual interest.

The court directed that the Rs 5 lakh already paid by the BBMP be deducted from the total compensation, with the remaining amount paid. Interest will apply from March 7, 2024, the date of the accident, until payment is made, the court noted.

It directed the BBMP and concerned urban local bodies to pay the amount through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) within 12 weeks of receiving a copy of the judgment.

The Court observed that the 13 days taken to grant permission to cut the tree did not constitute an unusual delay. It rejected the BBMP's arguments that the tree was located on private property and that the incident occurred due to natural causes.

The Bench observed that once the civic body had received prior information about the danger, taking measures to protect the public and the road was its statutory duty. Natural causes could not be cited as an excuse when the danger was already known.

Chandan Suffered Severe Spinal Injury