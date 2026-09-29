Karnataka High Court Orders Rs 2.77 Crore Compensation For Bengaluru Man Injured By Falling Tree Branch
In 2024, Chandan was travelling to work when a branch fell on his neck, causing severe spinal cord injury that left him with traumatic paraplegia.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to pay Rs 2.77 crore in compensation to a man who suffered serious injuries after a tree branch fell on him in 2024.
The Court, in a recent verdict, expressed strong displeasure with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), now GBA, for failing to act urgently despite receiving prior notice of the public safety risk posed by the dangerous tree branch. It also issued several directions to the State Government on measures to ensure public safety, including removal of hazardous trees in Bengaluru.
A single-judge bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj, hearing a petition filed by 38-year-old G Chandan, ordered payment of the compensation along with 6 per cent annual interest.
The court directed that the Rs 5 lakh already paid by the BBMP be deducted from the total compensation, with the remaining amount paid. Interest will apply from March 7, 2024, the date of the accident, until payment is made, the court noted.
It directed the BBMP and concerned urban local bodies to pay the amount through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) within 12 weeks of receiving a copy of the judgment.
The Court observed that the 13 days taken to grant permission to cut the tree did not constitute an unusual delay. It rejected the BBMP's arguments that the tree was located on private property and that the incident occurred due to natural causes.
The Bench observed that once the civic body had received prior information about the danger, taking measures to protect the public and the road was its statutory duty. Natural causes could not be cited as an excuse when the danger was already known.
Chandan Suffered Severe Spinal Injury
On March 7, 2024, around 10 am, Chandan, an employee of a private firm, was travelling to work along Convent Road in Shanthala Nagar, Bengaluru. A thick branch of a Gulmohar tree located within the premises of Good Shepherd Convent School fell on his neck.
He suffered a severe spinal cord injury and underwent immediate surgery. He subsequently developed traumatic paraplegia.
Although a medical certificate assessed his disability at 85 per cent, the High Court considered it to be 100 per cent in terms of its impact on his livelihood and daily functioning.
Good Shepherd Convent School had written to the BBMP about the dangerous branch on February 16, 2024. The school submitted the letter to the BBMP on February 22.
The school had warned that the branch "could break and fall at any moment" and posed a danger to children, residents and vehicles. However, the BBMP granted permission to trim the branch only on March 7, the day of the accident.
The Bench considered these circumstances while passing the order.
High Court Issues Public Safety Directions
- The High Court directed the government to formulate a comprehensive safety system covering not only hazardous trees but all elements that could pose a danger to the public.
- The system must identify hazards including potholes, open manholes and drains, electrical risks, dangerous buildings, and construction sites.
- The court directed that a common digital platform be established through which citizens can submit complaints along with photographs, videos and location details.
- Each complaint should receive a unique identification number, allowing citizens to track its status from submission to resolution.
- The court further directed that hazards be classified as emergency, high, medium or normal, with immediate protective measures taken and subsequently made permanent.
- AI-based systems may identify hazards, but they should not be given the authority to determine legal violations or liability.
- The system is to be implemented first in Bengaluru, with the key directions to be executed within six months.
- The Bench also directed that the management of hazardous trees be reviewed within three months and corrective measures undertaken.
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