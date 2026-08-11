ETV Bharat / state

Chickens Are 'Livestock' And 'Goods', Compensation Payable For Birds Killed In Road Accidents: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has held that broiler chickens being transported in a goods vehicle must be treated as "livestock" as well as "goods" under the Motor Vehicles Act, making an insurance company liable to pay compensation when the birds are killed in any road accident.

The Dharwad Bench, comprising Justice KB Geetha, passed this ruling while hearing appeals filed by Reliance General Insurance Company and poultry farm owner K Veeranarayana Swamy. The insurer had challenged a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal order awarding compensation for chickens killed in an accident, while the owner sought enhancement of the compensation.

The court noted that although chickens are not specifically mentioned in the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, Section 2(13) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, defines "goods" to include livestock. Since chickens are living creatures, they fall within the definition of livestock and can consequently be treated as goods when transported in a vehicle, the court observed.

The High Court upheld the Rs 4.51 lakh compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Ballari for the loss of the chickens. However, it reduced the interest payable on the compensation from seven percent to six percent. At the same time, the court dismissed Veeranarayana Swamy's plea seeking additional compensation.

The case dates back to June 2013. Veeranarayana Swamy, owner of Balaji Poultry Farm at Andrahal village in Ballari, had purchased 2,250 broiler chickens from a poultry farm in Challakere on June 18 and was transporting them in an Eicher vehicle.

At around 4 AM on June 19, the vehicle met with an accident and overturned on the Ayyagaralapalli-Setturu Road. Around 2,000 chickens died at the spot, while the remaining 250 birds were allegedly taken away by local people.