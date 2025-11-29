Karnataka High Court Halts Tree Cutting at Jnanabharathi, Bengaluru University Campus, Seeks EIA Report
Published : November 29, 2025 at 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has restrained the cutting of trees inside Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raised concerns about ongoing construction activities in a forested patch of the university land.
The PIL, filed by Swayam Jagruthi Trust and Smt. Parvathi Sriram (WP-33465/2025), came up before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice on 21 November.
The petitioners urged the court to stop all tree-cutting activities and declare the Biopark and Bio-reserve forest area as a Heritage Site. The court directed the respondents to submit the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report and other related documents on short notice. The next hearing is scheduled for 9 December 2025.
During the proceedings, the bench observed that an interim order was not required as the matter was posted for an early hearing. Despite this, the petitioners informed the court that several trees had already been felled in Survey No. 6 of Nagarabhavi village for the construction of a building under the PM-USHA project.
Petitioners Raise Alarm Over Ongoing Tree Cutting
According to the petitioners, the tree felling continued even after a vakalat was filed by the university. They expressed concern that more trees might be removed before the next hearing. “We request that a complaint be registered against the Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University and that immediate steps be taken to protect the greenscape,” the statement said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ajay Kumar C, President of Swayam Jagruthi Trust, and petitioner Parvathi Sriram said they approached the court to ensure that the remaining forest patches within the Jnanabharathi campus are preserved. They added that the ongoing work threatens a fragile ecological zone that has long served as a natural habitat within the campus.
The High Court has now directed that notices be issued to all respondents and clarified that no further tree cutting should take place until the matter is heard again on 9 December.
