Karnataka High Court Halts Tree Cutting at Jnanabharathi, Bengaluru University Campus, Seeks EIA Report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has restrained the cutting of trees inside Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raised concerns about ongoing construction activities in a forested patch of the university land.

The PIL, filed by Swayam Jagruthi Trust and Smt. Parvathi Sriram (WP-33465/2025), came up before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice on 21 November.

The petitioners urged the court to stop all tree-cutting activities and declare the Biopark and Bio-reserve forest area as a Heritage Site. The court directed the respondents to submit the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report and other related documents on short notice. The next hearing is scheduled for 9 December 2025.

During the proceedings, the bench observed that an interim order was not required as the matter was posted for an early hearing. Despite this, the petitioners informed the court that several trees had already been felled in Survey No. 6 of Nagarabhavi village for the construction of a building under the PM-USHA project.