ETV Bharat / state

'Power To Arrest Is Not A Licence To Arrest”: Karnataka HC Fines Whitefield Police ₹3 Lakh Over Illegal Arrest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on a police sub-inspector, an assistant commissioner of police and a deputy commissioner of police over the arrest of a man who had signed as a witness to a property will.

Expressing serious displeasure with the conduct of the Whitefield police, the court on Thursday observed that the dispute was entirely civil in nature and that the police had no authority to intervene in such matters.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by K.N. Mohan Reddy, a resident of Varthur in Bengaluru. Reddy had sought a declaration that his arrest, merely because he had signed as a witness to the will under dispute, was illegal.

The police had issued a notice asking Reddy to appear for questioning on August 27. However, they arrested him on August 25, two days before the date fixed for his appearance.

"This case is entirely civil in nature. There is no scope for police intervention in such a dispute. His arrest without any valid reason cannot be accepted,” the court observed.

Apart from imposing the fine, the court directed the police department to initiate an inquiry against the officials responsible for Reddy’s illegal arrest. "This police raj must stop. If it does not, it will have to be stopped through stringent action," the court warned.

Court Questions Investigating Officer

At the beginning of the hearing, Whitefield police sub-inspector and investigating officer Sunil Kumar appeared before the court. The bench questioned him sharply over the circumstances leading to Reddy’s arrest.

"Why was Mohan Reddy arrested? How was he arrested? An accused may be arrested if he refuses to cooperate with an investigation, but why was he arrested immediately after being served a notice? Did senior officers instruct you to arrest him? Under whose pressure did you act?" the court asked.