'Power To Arrest Is Not A Licence To Arrest”: Karnataka HC Fines Whitefield Police ₹3 Lakh Over Illegal Arrest
Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by K.N. Mohan Reddy, a resident of Varthur in Bengaluru.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on a police sub-inspector, an assistant commissioner of police and a deputy commissioner of police over the arrest of a man who had signed as a witness to a property will.
Expressing serious displeasure with the conduct of the Whitefield police, the court on Thursday observed that the dispute was entirely civil in nature and that the police had no authority to intervene in such matters.
Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by K.N. Mohan Reddy, a resident of Varthur in Bengaluru. Reddy had sought a declaration that his arrest, merely because he had signed as a witness to the will under dispute, was illegal.
The police had issued a notice asking Reddy to appear for questioning on August 27. However, they arrested him on August 25, two days before the date fixed for his appearance.
"This case is entirely civil in nature. There is no scope for police intervention in such a dispute. His arrest without any valid reason cannot be accepted,” the court observed.
Apart from imposing the fine, the court directed the police department to initiate an inquiry against the officials responsible for Reddy’s illegal arrest. "This police raj must stop. If it does not, it will have to be stopped through stringent action," the court warned.
Court Questions Investigating Officer
At the beginning of the hearing, Whitefield police sub-inspector and investigating officer Sunil Kumar appeared before the court. The bench questioned him sharply over the circumstances leading to Reddy’s arrest.
"Why was Mohan Reddy arrested? How was he arrested? An accused may be arrested if he refuses to cooperate with an investigation, but why was he arrested immediately after being served a notice? Did senior officers instruct you to arrest him? Under whose pressure did you act?" the court asked.
Sunil Kumar remained silent and did not answer any of the court’s questions. When the government counsel attempted to offer an explanation on behalf of the officer, the court refused to accept it.
The bench said the investigating officer alone could not be held responsible for depriving Reddy of his liberty through an unlawful arrest. It observed that the entire police station shared responsibility for the action.
"If a person is arrested without any valid reason, what were the ACP and DCP doing? They must also contribute towards paying the fine," the court said.
The government counsel submitted that the officer had committed a mistake and pleaded for leniency, saying the investigating officer was young and should be given another opportunity. The court, however, rejected the request.
Police Accused of Interfering in Civil Dispute
Counsel representing the petitioner told the court that the matter was a civil dispute involving allegations that the will had been tampered with. The court questioned the authority of the police to interfere in civil disputes.
"Who are the police to poke their noses into civil cases? The state police may do some good work here and there, but that does not permit them to intervene in civil disputes," the bench observed.
The court also asked whether the arrest had been carried out under pressure from senior officers. It said that if the ACP and DCP had failed to monitor the matter, they would also be accountable for the negligence.
The bench further expressed concern that trial courts were sometimes passing orders merely on the basis of what the police presented before them, without adequately examining the circumstances of the case.
Read More