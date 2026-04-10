ETV Bharat / state

'PIL Filed For Publicity, Minister Didn't Say Scrapping Hindi': Karnataka HC On SSLC 3rd Language Grading System Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on petitioners who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging a proposed move by Karnataka government to award grades instead of marks for third language, including Hindi, in the SSLC examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, passed the order while hearing a petition filed by H N Chandana and S Venkatesh from Bengaluru.

The court observed that the petition was filed solely on the basis of newspaper reports referring to a statement by the state education minister regarding the proposed grading system for third languages. It termed the approach of the petitioners as highly improper and noted that invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the High Court to quash such media reports was not justified.

The bench further remarked that the petition appeared to have been filed for publicity. Initially, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed, with directions to deposit the amount with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. The court also stated that if the petitioners failed to pay the penalty, the amount could be recovered as arrears of land revenue.

During the hearing, the petitioners continued to argue that Hindi was being removed from the curriculum. Expressing displeasure, the court pointed out that the petition was based on a brief newspaper report which did not state that Hindi was being dropped. It also noted that the claim in the petition that the minister had called for scrapping Hindi was incorrect and not supported by the report. Taking a serious note, the court enhanced the fine to Rs 1 lakh and dismissed the petition.