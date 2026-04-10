'PIL Filed For Publicity, Minister Didn't Say Scrapping Hindi': Karnataka HC On SSLC 3rd Language Grading System Case
A bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha rejected the PIL and slapped fine of Rs one lakh on the petitioners.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on petitioners who filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging a proposed move by Karnataka government to award grades instead of marks for third language, including Hindi, in the SSLC examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, passed the order while hearing a petition filed by H N Chandana and S Venkatesh from Bengaluru.
The court observed that the petition was filed solely on the basis of newspaper reports referring to a statement by the state education minister regarding the proposed grading system for third languages. It termed the approach of the petitioners as highly improper and noted that invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the High Court to quash such media reports was not justified.
The bench further remarked that the petition appeared to have been filed for publicity. Initially, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed, with directions to deposit the amount with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. The court also stated that if the petitioners failed to pay the penalty, the amount could be recovered as arrears of land revenue.
During the hearing, the petitioners continued to argue that Hindi was being removed from the curriculum. Expressing displeasure, the court pointed out that the petition was based on a brief newspaper report which did not state that Hindi was being dropped. It also noted that the claim in the petition that the minister had called for scrapping Hindi was incorrect and not supported by the report. Taking a serious note, the court enhanced the fine to Rs 1 lakh and dismissed the petition.
According to the plea, state education minister Madhu Bangarappa had stated at a recent press conference that third language, including Hindi, would not be compulsory and would be assessed through grades instead of marks. The petitioners alleged that the decision to introduce a two-language formula from the current academic year was taken unilaterally without public consultation, cabinet approval, or input from language experts.
The petition also claimed that the announcement, made on March 31 during the ongoing SSLC examinations, created confusion among students. It pointed out that no official government order or notification had been issued in this regard so far. The plea further stated that the decision had triggered widespread public opposition.
The petitioners argued that the move violated the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution and adversely affected the right to education under Article 21A, potentially creating uncertainty about students’ futures. They urged the court to intervene and stay the implementation of the minister’s statements.
The controversy stems from a recent announcement by Bangarappa indicating that a two-language formula would be introduced from the current academic year and that Hindi would no longer be a compulsory subject in the SSLC examination.
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