ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Dismisses PIL On Gandhi Assassination Case, Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine On Petitioner

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate why the Central Government did not appoint a judicial commission of inquiry into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi for nearly 17 years, up to 1965. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising the Chief Justice and Justice K.S. Hemalekha while hearing a PIL filed by K.N. Manjunath, a representative of the organisations Jagruta Karnataka and Jagruta Bharat.

During the hearing, the bench observed that a similar petition raising the same issues had been filed earlier. The court noted that the present petition merely repeated the same demands and did not contain any element of genuine public interest. The bench further remarked that such petitions amounted to a misuse of the judicial process and resulted in the wastage of the court's valuable time.

The petitioner repeatedly argued that the matter involved national interest and urged the court to hear the case in detail. However, the bench rejected the request, dismissed the petition, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The court also directed the petitioner to deposit the amount with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

According to the petition, a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be constituted to examine why no judicial commission of inquiry was established between 1947 and 1965 in connection with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The petitioner also sought an investigation into the circumstances that led to the commencement of a judicial inquiry only in 1965, nearly 17 years after the assassination.