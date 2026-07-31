Karnataka HC Sets Aside BJP MLC's Election From Chikkamagaluru, Declares Congress' Gayathri Shantegowda Winner
The court also directed the Registrar to send a copy of its order to the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday set aside the election of BJP leader M.K. Pranesh from the Chikkamagaluru Local Authorities’ constituency and declared Congress candidate Gayathri Shantegowda the winner of the 2021 Legislative Council election.
Justice S.G. Pandit, sitting as a single judge, passed the order while allowing an election petition filed by Shantegowda. She had sought the cancellation of the Election Commission’s decision declaring Pranesh elected after including votes cast by 12 nominated members of the Mudigere, N.R. Pura, Sringeri and Koppa town panchayats.
Following the exclusion of votes cast by the nominated members and a recount of the remaining ballots, Shantegowda secured 1,183 votes, while Pranesh received 1,174 votes. Taking note of the revised figures, the High Court declared Shantegowda the successful candidate.
The court also directed the Registrar to send a copy of its order to the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Shantegowda will now become the Legislative Council member representing the Chikkamagaluru constituency. She is expected to have a tenure of around one-and-a-half years remaining.
The Dispute
In the 2021 election to the Chikkamagaluru Legislative Council constituency, Pranesh was initially declared the winner with 1,182 votes. Shantegowda had secured 1,176 votes, leaving a margin of six votes between the two candidates.
Challenging the result, Shantegowda approached the High Court through a separate election petition. She argued that Pranesh’s victory was made possible because 12 nominated members from the Mudigere, N.R. Pura, Sringeri and Koppa town panchayats had illegally been allowed to vote.
She contended that nominated members do not have the constitutional right to vote in elections to the Legislative Council from local authorities’ constituencies. She therefore sought a declaration that their participation in the election was illegal and that the votes cast by them could not be counted.
Accepting this contention, another single-judge Bench of the High Court ruled on March 11, 2022, that nominated members were not entitled to vote in elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies. Pranesh challenged that decision before the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s ruling.
Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court, election authorities excluded the votes cast by the nominated members and recounted the remaining ballots. The revised results were submitted to the High Court in a sealed cover.
According to the figures placed before the court, Shantegowda received 1,183 votes against Pranesh’s 1,174. Based on the recount, the High Court annulled Pranesh’s election and formally declared Shantegowda the elected candidate.
Also read: