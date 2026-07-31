ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Sets Aside BJP MLC's Election From Chikkamagaluru, Declares Congress' Gayathri Shantegowda Winner

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday set aside the election of BJP leader M.K. Pranesh from the Chikkamagaluru Local Authorities’ constituency and declared Congress candidate Gayathri Shantegowda the winner of the 2021 Legislative Council election.

Justice S.G. Pandit, sitting as a single judge, passed the order while allowing an election petition filed by Shantegowda. She had sought the cancellation of the Election Commission’s decision declaring Pranesh elected after including votes cast by 12 nominated members of the Mudigere, N.R. Pura, Sringeri and Koppa town panchayats.

Following the exclusion of votes cast by the nominated members and a recount of the remaining ballots, Shantegowda secured 1,183 votes, while Pranesh received 1,174 votes. Taking note of the revised figures, the High Court declared Shantegowda the successful candidate.

The court also directed the Registrar to send a copy of its order to the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council. Shantegowda will now become the Legislative Council member representing the Chikkamagaluru constituency. She is expected to have a tenure of around one-and-a-half years remaining.

The Dispute

In the 2021 election to the Chikkamagaluru Legislative Council constituency, Pranesh was initially declared the winner with 1,182 votes. Shantegowda had secured 1,176 votes, leaving a margin of six votes between the two candidates.