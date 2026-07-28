Karnataka HC Bars Coercive Action Against BJP MLC Over NEET Paper Leak Remarks
The FIR was registered against BJP MLC C T Ravi based on a complaint filed by Jamia Committee president Mudasir Pasha
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government not to take any coercive action against BJP MLC C T Ravi in connection with an FIR registered against him over his alleged inflammatory and derogatory remarks regarding a NEET paper leak protest.
Justice M Nagaprasanna's single-judge bench issued this direction, hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him at the Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station. The case has been posted for further hearing on Friday.
The FIR was registered against Ravi on Saturday at the Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station based on a complaint filed by Jamia Committee president Mudasir Pasha.
It was registered under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with making, publishing or circulating false statements, rumours or reports with the intent to create or promote hatred, ill-will or enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, language, caste or community.
The MLC made the alleged remarks while addressing a BJP district unit protest at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday evening. On Sunday, police officers had visited Ravi's residence in Chikkamagaluru to serve him the notice, asking him to appear for questioning. The MLC and his supporters reportedly argued with the police over the serving of the notice.
When Ravi refused to receive the notice, the officers pasted a copy on the wall next to his gate before leaving. Ravi's supporters immediately removed the notice and staged a protest outside the residence, raising slogans against the state government and the police.
Speaking to reporters in Koppal on Monday, Ravi said he has not made any comments against any community, nor has he made any unparliamentary remarks. He alleged that the investigation officer was politically motivated and was misusing his uniform. "FIR has been registered under political pressure."
Ravi, in a social media post on Sunday, alleged that police appear to be acting like puppets of the ruling party.
"I spoke out condemning the act of a mullah (Muslim cleric) who attempted to set fire to the petrol tank of a jeep in Delhi in the name of a student protest. In connection with this incident, the police registered an FIR and came to my residence to serve a notice. I only stated facts; I did not target the Muslim community. Condemning the actions of one Mullah does not amount to insulting an entire community," he claimed regarding his earlier speech.
Questioning under which provision of the law the police registered this case, the MLC said, "Since I had a pre-scheduled commitment, I informed them (police) that I would personally visit the police station after two days. Despite this, it is shocking that the police appear to be acting like puppets of the ruling party.
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