ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Bars Coercive Action Against BJP MLC Over NEET Paper Leak Remarks

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government not to take any coercive action against BJP MLC C T Ravi in connection with an FIR registered against him over his alleged inflammatory and derogatory remarks regarding a NEET paper leak protest.

Justice M Nagaprasanna's single-judge bench issued this direction, hearing a petition filed by Ravi seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him at the Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station. The case has been posted for further hearing on Friday.

The FIR was registered against Ravi on Saturday at the Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station based on a complaint filed by Jamia Committee president Mudasir Pasha.

It was registered under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with making, publishing or circulating false statements, rumours or reports with the intent to create or promote hatred, ill-will or enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, language, caste or community.

The MLC made the alleged remarks while addressing a BJP district unit protest at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday evening. On Sunday, police officers had visited Ravi's residence in Chikkamagaluru to serve him the notice, asking him to appear for questioning. The MLC and his supporters reportedly argued with the police over the serving of the notice.