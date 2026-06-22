ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Allows Hysterectomy For 23-Year-Old Woman With Severe Intellectual Disabilities

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday permitted a hysterectomy for a 23-year-old girl with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The court ruled that the procedure is in her best interests and necessary for her health, safety, dignity, and overall well-being.

A bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the woman's parents, who sought permission to remove their daughter's uterus. They told the court that although she had attained physical maturity, she suffered from intellectual disability and was unable to independently manage her health or maintain personal hygiene.

The court directed Bengaluru's Vani Vilas Hospital to perform a Total Abdominal Hysterectomy. It also instructed the hospital to ensure the patient's safety throughout the treatment and provide necessary counselling and medical support. The court also ordered the medical board to submit a report to the court within eight weeks.

The court also noted that the ruling was based solely on the specific facts of the case and should not be treated as a precedent for similar procedures. It also said that the parents had approached the court only to safeguard their daughter's health and future welfare and that there are no personal or ulterior motive.