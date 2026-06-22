Karnataka High Court Allows Hysterectomy For 23-Year-Old Woman With Severe Intellectual Disabilities
The court ordered while hearing a petition filed by the woman's parents, who sought permission to remove their daughter's uterus.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday permitted a hysterectomy for a 23-year-old girl with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The court ruled that the procedure is in her best interests and necessary for her health, safety, dignity, and overall well-being.
A bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the woman's parents, who sought permission to remove their daughter's uterus. They told the court that although she had attained physical maturity, she suffered from intellectual disability and was unable to independently manage her health or maintain personal hygiene.
The court directed Bengaluru's Vani Vilas Hospital to perform a Total Abdominal Hysterectomy. It also instructed the hospital to ensure the patient's safety throughout the treatment and provide necessary counselling and medical support. The court also ordered the medical board to submit a report to the court within eight weeks.
The court also noted that the ruling was based solely on the specific facts of the case and should not be treated as a precedent for similar procedures. It also said that the parents had approached the court only to safeguard their daughter's health and future welfare and that there are no personal or ulterior motive.
According to a report submitted by the hospital, the woman suffers from Global Developmental Delay, moderate permanent intellectual and developmental disability, cerebral palsy, and seizure disorder.
Her IQ was assessed at 36, with cognitive functioning comparable to that of a child aged about five years and four months. She has a permanent disability assessed at 75 per cent. The medical board stated that she was unable to maintain menstrual hygiene independently and recommended that a hysterectomy could be considered.
During the hearing, counsel for the parents argued that despite being 23 years old, the woman's mental and social development is severely impaired. She was unable to perform daily activities independently, communicate her health concerns or care for her personal needs, and that she is completely dependent on her parents.
The parents also informed the court that since she can’t manage menstrual hygiene, there are recurrent infections, fever, and other health complications. They said caring for their daughter has become difficult as they aged and would become even more challenging in the future.
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