ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Allows Doctor To Donate Her Kidney

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday permitted a 58-year-old doctor to donate one of her kidneys without expectation of any reward.

A bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraju heard a petition filed by the doctor, who had approached court after her application, seeking permission for donation, was rejected by the Organ Transplant Committee of Manipal Hospital. It noted that several tests need to be conducted before donating the kidney and directed the committee to check the availability of persons eligible to receive the kidney as a donation.

The hospital told court it has identified five unrelated persons, who are qualified to receive the kidney and their bodies may accept it without rejection. For this, further tests need to be conducted to ensure the compatibility of the kidney and other organs. This process will take around three to four weeks to complete, it informed the bench.

After examining the hospital's reports and the submissions made by the petitioner, the bench said that being a doctor, the donor is aware of all the aspects related to kidney donation. Moreover, she has come forward to donate her kidney out of her own free will. Since she is aware of all the aspects related to it, the bench stated that the plea should be accepted and subsequently, implemented.