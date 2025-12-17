Karnataka High Court Allows Doctor To Donate Her Kidney
The doctor has a family history of diabetes, which is likely to affect her kidney at an early stage, so hospital rejection her donation application.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday permitted a 58-year-old doctor to donate one of her kidneys without expectation of any reward.
A bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraju heard a petition filed by the doctor, who had approached court after her application, seeking permission for donation, was rejected by the Organ Transplant Committee of Manipal Hospital. It noted that several tests need to be conducted before donating the kidney and directed the committee to check the availability of persons eligible to receive the kidney as a donation.
The hospital told court it has identified five unrelated persons, who are qualified to receive the kidney and their bodies may accept it without rejection. For this, further tests need to be conducted to ensure the compatibility of the kidney and other organs. This process will take around three to four weeks to complete, it informed the bench.
After examining the hospital's reports and the submissions made by the petitioner, the bench said that being a doctor, the donor is aware of all the aspects related to kidney donation. Moreover, she has come forward to donate her kidney out of her own free will. Since she is aware of all the aspects related to it, the bench stated that the plea should be accepted and subsequently, implemented.
The bench directed the committee to conduct tests in the hospital on those who require a kidney transplant. After this, it should be submitted to the committee for approval. Accordingly, the committee should consider it and take further steps regarding the kidney transplant within a week, the bench directed the committee.
There is no specific process for selection of kidney donors and the concerned hospital can identify the recipients. The doctor had said that she was ready to donate one of her kidneys without any compensation of any nature.
However, the committee had rejected the petitioner's application saying since she has a family history of diabetes, it is likely to affect her kidneys in the early stages. The petitioner had challenged this and approached the high court.
