ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Health Minister Claims No Shortage Of Medicines In Government Hospitals

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao on Tuesday said there is no shortage of medicines and drugs in the state's government hospitals.

Replying to a debate on health department issues in the Assembly, Gundurao said the procurement of drugs was delayed a bit as the government brought in reforms in the functioning of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL).

"We have appointed an IAS officer as head of the corporation. We mandate a two-to-three-week quarantine for procured drugs to ensure their quality. We are conducting a quality check of every drug from accredited labs. These reforms caused some delay in the supply of drugs and medicines. But now the situation is okay. We have released Rs 30 crore for the procurement of medicines and drugs. So there is not shortage of necessary drugs in government hospitals," he said.

He was replying to the opposition's allegation that government hospitals lacked a supply of necessary drugs and that patients were being asked to purchase them from private medical shops.

Not satisfied with the Minister's reply, Opposition members, led by Opposition leader R. Ashoka, staged a walkout, accusing the health minister of misleading the house while government hospitals across the state suffered from a non-supply of necessary medicines.

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