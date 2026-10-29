Karnataka Health Dept Inspects 45 Packaged Drinking Water Units In State, Issues Notices To 24
Health Minister UT Khader said 32 water samples were sent to government food laboratories for testing following the inspections.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka's Health Department inspected 45 packaged drinking water units across the state in a special drive to check quality and compliance with food safety regulations.
Health Minister UT Khader said following the inspections, 32 water samples were sent to government food laboratories for testing and notices have been issued to 24 units for violation of safety norms. He said, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department conducted the inspections on his direction.
Officials found unhygienic conditions, missing medical certificates for workers, absence of FSSAI licences, labelling defects and missing pest control certificates at some units. The minister said misbranded packaged drinking water was seized from units in Mysuru and Davanagere. A unit in Mulbagal, Kolar district, was shut down because of unhygienic conditions, he said. The laboratory results are awaited and further action will depend on the findings and the nature of the violations, Khader said.
The minister urged consumers to check the FSSAI licence number, ISI mark, manufacturing date and seal before buying packaged drinking water. "Consumers who notice suspected irregularities can scan the QR code provided for complaints to the department", he said.
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