Karnataka: Headmaster Takes 40 People To Bengaluru By Flight At Own Expense

He spent Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket to take six students each from classes V to VIII, teachers, midday meal cooks and School Development & Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members to Jindal Airport in Torangal from where they boarded a special flight to the state capital, flagged off by Koppal MP Rajashekar Hitnal.

For his generous deed, Andagi has received praise from all and sundry. When he mooted about the plane trip, the question arose as to which students to choose. Then he organised a test for students from classes V-VIII by a different teacher. In this test, a total of 24 students with the highest marks, six students per class, were selected for the trip.

Those who made it to the group were elated while taking a flight seat for the first time in their life, thanks to their headmaster. The students will visit several tourist places and study centres in Bengaluru for two days. With this, Andagi has set an inspiring example by taking the students on a trip by air at his own expense.

Last month, teachers, SDMC members and their parents in Lingapur village of Shivamogga also took the students on an air trip. The government higher primary school in Lingapur has a total of 36 students. Out of them, 10 students from Classes VI and VII were part of the trip.