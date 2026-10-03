ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Upholds Removal Of Lecturer Lacking Mandatory Qualification

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has held that terminating a lecturer who did not possess the mandatory postgraduate qualification prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for teaching in a technical institution was legally valid.

However, it directed the college management to pay ₹12 lakh compensation to the lecturer for having allowed him to continue in service for four years despite knowing that he lacked the required qualification.

A Division Bench comprising Justices DK Singh and H. Shanti Bhushan passed the order on October 1 while allowing an appeal filed by Rajeev Institute of Technology, run by Rajeev Educational Trust in Hassan.

The Bench set aside orders of the Educational Appellate Tribunal (EAT) and a Single Judge directing the institution to reinstate lecturer MV. Ramesha.

Court Distinguishes Ineligibility from Misconduct

The High Court observed that a departmental inquiry is necessary when disciplinary action is initiated against an employee for alleged misconduct. However, absence of a statutory educational qualification is not misconduct but a question of eligibility for the post.

Therefore, no departmental inquiry was required before relieving the lecturer from service on the ground that he did not possess the mandatory qualification, the Bench said.

The court further held that although Section 92(1) of the Karnataka Education Act contains safeguards for employees, those provisions cannot override the mandatory qualification requirements prescribed by the AICTE.

Courts Cannot Dilute Academic Standards

The Bench observed that courts cannot dilute qualification norms framed by expert bodies to maintain standards in technical education.

At the same time, the court found that the college management could not completely escape responsibility. Although Ramesh did not possess the required qualification, the institution had allowed him to continue teaching for about four years, creating an impression that he was eligible to hold the post.

Taking this into consideration, the Bench directed the management to pay him ₹12 lakh as compensation within four weeks.