ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Awards Life Term To Man Who Set Fire to House In Mysuru, Killing Six

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has sentenced Abdul Sharif alias Amir Jan, accused of setting fire to a house and killing six members of a family in Mysuru in 2013 following a financial dispute, to life imprisonment.

A division bench comprising Justice H P Sandesh and Justice B Pramod passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the state government challenging the Mysuru Sessions Court's order acquitting the accused.

The High Court also quashed the April 28, 2018, order of the Second Additional Sessions Court in Mysuru, which had acquitted the accused.

It sentenced him to life imprisonment under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house) of the IPC. The court also directed the accused to surrender before the trial court.

Six people died in the incident. The accused was 50 years old when the incident took place and is now 63. "Considering all the aspects, the offence has been proved. Therefore, life imprisonment is being imposed," the bench said.

The bench said that although sufficient evidence, including the FSL report, existed to convict the accused, the trial court failed to reach an appropriate decision.