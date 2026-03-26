ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Orders Notice To Siddaramaiah, His Wife Over Plea Against 'B' Report In MUDA Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B M Parvathi in connection with a petition against the acceptance of the B report by the special court in the much-talked MUDA alternative sites allotment 'scam'.

Hearing a petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is the complainant in the MUDA site case, Justice Sunil Datta Yadav also ordered notice to the Lokayukta police, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Devraj, original owner of the land, who later sold it to Mallikarjun Swamy, the brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah and G T Dinesh Kumar, former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The special court in January had accepted the B report by Lokayukta police exonerating Siddaramaiah, his wife and other accused. Challenging the order, Krishna contended that the denotification of land, its transfer to Parvathi and the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA form a single chain of acts and they cannot be seen as separately.