Karnataka HC Orders Notice To Siddaramaiah, His Wife Over Plea Against 'B' Report In MUDA Case
The court ordered notice to the Lokayukta police, ED, the original owner of the land, the brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah and G T Dinesh Kumar.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B M Parvathi in connection with a petition against the acceptance of the B report by the special court in the much-talked MUDA alternative sites allotment 'scam'.
Hearing a petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is the complainant in the MUDA site case, Justice Sunil Datta Yadav also ordered notice to the Lokayukta police, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Devraj, original owner of the land, who later sold it to Mallikarjun Swamy, the brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah and G T Dinesh Kumar, former Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The special court in January had accepted the B report by Lokayukta police exonerating Siddaramaiah, his wife and other accused. Challenging the order, Krishna contended that the denotification of land, its transfer to Parvathi and the allotment of compensatory sites by MUDA form a single chain of acts and they cannot be seen as separately.
Further, he said the special court has permitted an investigation against the MUDA officials for the same illegalities, while the Chief Minister and others, who were part of the same illegalities, were exonerated from the same charges. He claimed the special court has compartmentalised what is inherently an individual action by exonerating the beneficiaries while continuing the investigation against the facilitators.
The MUDA case involves allotting 14 sites to Parvathi by MUDA for reportedly illegally acquiring her 3.16 acres of land near Kesare village on the outskirts of Mysuru city. Krishna, in his contention, said that the entire process was illegal, and Parvathi got the sites for losing the land, which she never owned.
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