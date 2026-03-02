ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Orders Judicial Probe Into Hubballi Encounter Killing Of Rape-Murder Accused

Hubballi: The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the police encounter in Hubballi in which a man accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl was shot dead, and directed that its report should be submitted by the end of June.

It orally observed that in case of any lapsesin the magistrate's inquiry report, the matter could be handed over to a central investigating agency. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the People's Union for Civil Liberties, Karnataka.

Call for an Independent Probe

The petition sought an independent investigation into the encounter, urging the court to direct the registration of a separate FIR against all police personnel involved in the shooting and to ensure their arrest and interrogation as part of the probe.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the Supreme Court's guidelines governing encounter deaths had not been followed in the present case. The lawyer submitted that a separate criminal case must be registered against the officers who carried out the encounter and that the investigation must strictly adhere to the procedure laid down by the apex court.

Earlier, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty had informed the bench that the case was already under investigation by the CID in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions in the PUCL case and the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He added that the probe had been entrusted to the CID to ensure independence, and if the High Court so directed, the state would not object to a judicial inquiry.