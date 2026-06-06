ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Orders BSNL To Pay Rs 55 Lakh Compensation To Bank For Issuing Duplicate SIM Card

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to pay Rs 55 lakh in compensation to a cooperative bank in Shivamogga district in connection with a SIM swap fraud.

The High Court issued the order, warning that telecom companies must be extremely careful when distributing duplicate SIMs, as mobile numbers and OTPs are important security features in digital banking and UPI-based financial systems.

A bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraju passed this order after hearing separate petitions filed by Sri Basaveshwara Town Cooperative Bank of Shiralakoppa, Shivamogga and BSNL challenging the Lok Adalat's order in the case. The bench directed that compensation be paid with 9% interest from February 7, 2019.

The case pertains to fraudsters siphoning Rs 87.7 lakh from the bank's account using a duplicate SIM card. The Lok Adalat, which heard the case, ordered BSNL to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation. Challenging the order, both BSNL and the bank had approached the High Court.

The bench rejected BSNL's argument that it cannot be held liable for fraud committed by a third party. The bench stated that banking and telecom companies will bear more responsibility when registered mobile numbers are used for OTP-based high-value financial transactions.

The bench stated that it is uncommon for duplicate SIMs of the same number to reach others without the original holder's knowledge. Moreover, by initiating disciplinary action against the officer who issued a duplicate SIM card, BSNL has admitted its mistake, the court said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the lawyers' argument that BSNL need not pay compensation because the money had been returned to the bank by the insurance company in compensation, the bench questioned if BSNL was suggesting that no action should be taken against the robber because the person who was robbed had been compensated by an insurance company.