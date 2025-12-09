ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Modifies Interim Stay On Govt Order Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday modified the interim stay it had earlier granted on the state government's order directing all establishments registered under various labour laws to provide one day of paid leave per month to women employees during their menstrual cycle.

A division bench led by Justice Jyoti Mulimani was hearing a petition filed by the Bangalore Hotels Association. During the morning session, the bench had stayed the government's notification dated November 20, 2015, mandating one paid menstrual leave day every month for women workers.

Before lunch, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty argued that the government had followed all legal requirements before issuing the order, and there was no violation of any law and that the interim stay was granted without hearing the state's position. He urged the court to lift the stay.

After hearing arguments, the bench agreed that the order would be passed only after considering the government's submissions and therefore withdrew the interim stay issued earlier in the day. The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday for further hearing.

During the hearing in the morning, counsel for the petitioners argued that under the existing legal framework, women employees are already entitled to several categories of leave. According to provisions relating to women workers, employees earn one day of earned leave for every 20 days of work, amounting to 18 days a year. Shops and commercial establishments also extend 12 days of sick leave and 12 days of casual leave. No state or central law mandates menstrual leave, they submitted.

The petitioners told the court that there is no legal provision allowing the state to introduce menstrual leave through a simple notification. They pointed out that the notification does not specify under which statutory power it was issued. Considering these points, the bench had initially granted an interim stay.