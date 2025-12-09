Karnataka HC Modifies Interim Stay On Govt Order Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave
Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty argued that there was no violation of any law and that the interim stay was granted without hearing the state's position.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday modified the interim stay it had earlier granted on the state government's order directing all establishments registered under various labour laws to provide one day of paid leave per month to women employees during their menstrual cycle.
A division bench led by Justice Jyoti Mulimani was hearing a petition filed by the Bangalore Hotels Association. During the morning session, the bench had stayed the government's notification dated November 20, 2015, mandating one paid menstrual leave day every month for women workers.
Before lunch, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty argued that the government had followed all legal requirements before issuing the order, and there was no violation of any law and that the interim stay was granted without hearing the state's position. He urged the court to lift the stay.
After hearing arguments, the bench agreed that the order would be passed only after considering the government's submissions and therefore withdrew the interim stay issued earlier in the day. The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday for further hearing.
During the hearing in the morning, counsel for the petitioners argued that under the existing legal framework, women employees are already entitled to several categories of leave. According to provisions relating to women workers, employees earn one day of earned leave for every 20 days of work, amounting to 18 days a year. Shops and commercial establishments also extend 12 days of sick leave and 12 days of casual leave. No state or central law mandates menstrual leave, they submitted.
The petitioners told the court that there is no legal provision allowing the state to introduce menstrual leave through a simple notification. They pointed out that the notification does not specify under which statutory power it was issued. Considering these points, the bench had initially granted an interim stay.
The Labour Department's notification of November 20 had directed all relevant establishments to offer one paid menstrual leave day every month to women employees. The Bangalore Hotels Association and other stakeholders challenged the order before the High Court.
The petition states that the association's member establishments are registered under various labour laws, such as the Factories Act, 1948 and the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. These laws regulate working hours, weekly holidays, paid leave and other welfare measures for employees. It also said that under the standing orders included in the Karnataka Industrial Employment Rules, 1961, employers already provide multiple types of leave and welfare benefits. Therefore, statutory mechanisms already ensure sufficient leave for workers, including women.
The petition argued that the government does not have the authority to compel private establishments to offer menstrual leave through an executive order without amending the existing laws. Employers should have the freedom to decide leave policies as part of their internal human resource rules, it states.
It further said the government is interfering unnecessarily in the functioning of private enterprises and that the notification is arbitrary and unilateral. According to petitioners, establishments with a larger number of women employees may face additional financial burden if the rule is enforced. They also argued that the government failed to issue a draft notification or invite objections before finalising the order, which is required for such policy decisions.
The petition further pointed out that the state government itself has not amended the Karnataka Civil Service Rules to extend menstrual leave to women serving in government departments. Since even government employees do not receive this benefit, the petitioners claimed that the order violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law and urged the High Court to intervene and quash the notification, calling it legally unsustainable.
