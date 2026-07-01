ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Justice Recuses From Hearing Petitions Challenging State's Gig Workers Act

Bengaluru: Justice Suraj Govindaraju of the Karnataka High Court has recused himself from hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act-2025 and the rules made thereunder.

As the hearing began on Wednesday morning, the judge noted that the petition should not be heard by this bench. Instead, he directed the Registrar General to transfer it to another bench and adjourned the hearing.

Justice Govindaraju noted that the petitions challenging the law were filed through law firm IndusLaw, and hinted at a possible conflict of interest if he were to hear the case."

The Internet and Mobile Association of India, the country's leading e-commerce and consumer technology company Swiggy, Zomato (Eternal Limited), Zepto, Urban Company and Valmo Transportation (Misho) had jointly filed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the state government's rules.

The petitioners had sought the welfare fee payment notices and show cause notices issued to them recently by the state government and the Gig Workers Welfare Board should be quashed.

They argued that the state's Act overlaps the centre's law, Social Security Code-2020 that covers the entire unorganized sector workers, including gig and platform workers across the country.