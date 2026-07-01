Karnataka HC Justice Recuses From Hearing Petitions Challenging State's Gig Workers Act
The petitioners approached the court arguing that the state's Act overlaps the centre's law- Social Security Code-2020.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: Justice Suraj Govindaraju of the Karnataka High Court has recused himself from hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act-2025 and the rules made thereunder.
As the hearing began on Wednesday morning, the judge noted that the petition should not be heard by this bench. Instead, he directed the Registrar General to transfer it to another bench and adjourned the hearing.
Justice Govindaraju noted that the petitions challenging the law were filed through law firm IndusLaw, and hinted at a possible conflict of interest if he were to hear the case."
The Internet and Mobile Association of India, the country's leading e-commerce and consumer technology company Swiggy, Zomato (Eternal Limited), Zepto, Urban Company and Valmo Transportation (Misho) had jointly filed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the state government's rules.
The petitioners had sought the welfare fee payment notices and show cause notices issued to them recently by the state government and the Gig Workers Welfare Board should be quashed.
They argued that the state's Act overlaps the centre's law, Social Security Code-2020 that covers the entire unorganized sector workers, including gig and platform workers across the country.
"While this central law is applicable to the entire country, the state government's framing of a separate and parallel law on the same subject is completely illegal and unconstitutional under Article 254 of the Constitution," the companies argued.
Under the central law, companies are already required to contribute to the social security fund on the basis of annual turnover. This apart, the state government is also imposing a separate welfare fee on the basis of each transaction, putting a huge financial burden on the industries.
The petitioners also argued that the state government has not yet officially announced any specific welfare scheme for gig workers. However, it has issued a notice to make it mandatory to pay welfare fees and undergo quarterly audits by July 5, which they said is illegal.
According to Section 13 of the state act, companies are required to disclose their automated monitoring systems and pricing algorithms. "This violates the confidential and commercial proprietary rights of the companies. We are fully committed to the security and welfare of gig workers. We are already providing our own health, accident insurance and maternity benefits to the workers voluntarily," the petitions said.
In a recent notification issued by the Union Labour Ministry, it has been said that the entire responsibility for the social security of gig workers lies with the central government. Despite this, the state government has enacted a separate Act which needs to be declared as unconstitutional, the petitioners argued.
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