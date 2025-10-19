ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Asks RSS To File Fresh Petition For Route March In Chittapur On Nov 2

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Sunday asked the RSS representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur of Kalaburagi district on November 2.

Justice MGS Kamal said this after the petitioner submitted to the court that it intends to hold the route march on November 2, since the permission for Sunday (October 19) was declined by the authorities. A special bench of the HC was constituted to hear the petition filed by Ashok Patil on behalf of RSS.

The judge, during the hearing, asked the petitioner whether it would be possible to hold the march on an alternative date or time, to which the petitioner's counsel submitted that November 2 would be suitable.

"In view of the submissions, the petitioner shall furnish a fresh application with details of the route, place, and time, along with the responses to the queries raised earlier...the application shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district with a copy to the Taluka Executive Magistrate and the police," the court said. It further asked the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court on October 24.