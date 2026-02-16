ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Annuls Congress MLA Subbareddy's Election To Bagepalli

BJP leader C Muniraju approached court alleging Subbareddy concealed information in his affidavit and sought annulment of his election and declaration naming him the winner.

Karnataka HC Annuls Congress MLA Subbareddy's Election To Bagepalli In 2023
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declared the election of Congress MLA S N Subbareddy from Bhagyanagar assembly constituency, earlier called Bagepalli, in 2023 as invalid and void.

Justice M G S Kamal pronounced the judgement after disposing a petition filed by defeated BJP candidate C Muniraju from the constituency. The petitioner had sought Subbareddy's election to be annulled contending that the latter concealed details of his assets and sources of income in his election affidavit.

Justice Kamal passed the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides and also examining reports submitted by the authorities. Also, the court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Election Commission and the secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The case was heard over a period of two years. In his petition, Muniraju sought annulment of Subbareddy's election and a declaration naming himself as the winner. However, the court set aside Subbareddy's election but refused to recognise Muniraju a the winner.

Following the verdict, the counsel for Subbareddy sought a stay on the order to enable him to appeal before the Supreme Court but the court refused to grant any relief.

Reacting to the verdict, Muniraju said the judgement has strengthened public confidence in the judicial system and a result of effective presentation of arguments before the court.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Subbareddy from Congress was elected as the MLA for Bagepalli constituency, defeating Muniraju from BJP.

Also Read

  1. Karnataka HC Directs Centre To Process Pakistani Woman’s Citizenship Plea Before Visa Expiry
  2. Karnataka HC Modifies Interim Stay On Govt Order Granting One-Day Paid Menstrual Leave

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA HIGH COURT
SUBBAREDDY
2023 KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
COURT ANNULS SUBBAREDDY ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.