Karnataka HC Annuls Congress MLA Subbareddy's Election To Bagepalli

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declared the election of Congress MLA S N Subbareddy from Bhagyanagar assembly constituency, earlier called Bagepalli, in 2023 as invalid and void.

Justice M G S Kamal pronounced the judgement after disposing a petition filed by defeated BJP candidate C Muniraju from the constituency. The petitioner had sought Subbareddy's election to be annulled contending that the latter concealed details of his assets and sources of income in his election affidavit.

Justice Kamal passed the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides and also examining reports submitted by the authorities. Also, the court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Election Commission and the secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The case was heard over a period of two years. In his petition, Muniraju sought annulment of Subbareddy's election and a declaration naming himself as the winner. However, the court set aside Subbareddy's election but refused to recognise Muniraju a the winner.