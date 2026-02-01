ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt’s Persistence Pays Off As 16th Finance Commission Raises State’s Share In Central Tax Pool To 4.13%

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government's persistent efforts to highlight the cut in its share from the Central tax devolution by the 15th Finance Commission has paid off, albeit partially.

The 16th Finance Commission, whose recommendations the Centre accepted on Sunday, has increased the state's share from the central divisible tax pool from 3.64 per cent to 4.13 per cent. This adjustment is expected to provide the state an additional Rs 60,000 crore over a five year period.

The 15th finance commission had cut the state's share from 4.71 per cent to 3.64 per cent much to the dismay of the Karnataka Congress Government. Ever since taking over the reins of the state's administration in 2023, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers have been consistently raising the issue on every possible platform accusing the BJP government at the Centre of causing injustice to the state.

They had even launched a 'My Tax, My Right' campaign and made this an issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to corner the BJP. They had also staged a dharna in Delhi demanding a higher share in tax devolution to the state.

On the eve of the Union budget, Siddaramaiah on Saturday had launched a social media campaign 'Justice for Karnataka - Fair Share, Strong Federalism' and had released nine posters highlighting key demands including the restoration of the state's tax share to 4.71 per cent. He had claimed that the state lost nearly Rs 80,000 crore in five years due to the cut in its share.

Reacting to the increase in the state's share by the 16th Finance Commission, Karnataka's Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told ETV Bharat that while the increase is an improvement, it doesn't fully rectify the situation.

"Karnataka had 4.7 per cent share under the 14th Finance Commission. The 15th Finance Commission did a terrible injustice to the state by lowering its share to 3.64 per cent. We were expecting that 4.7 per cent will be restored to correct the injustice. But that has not happened. The injustice to Karnataka continues," he said.