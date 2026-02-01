Karnataka Govt’s Persistence Pays Off As 16th Finance Commission Raises State’s Share In Central Tax Pool To 4.13%
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, however, says the injustice to Karnataka continues as its demand for restoring its share of 4.71% has not been met.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Government's persistent efforts to highlight the cut in its share from the Central tax devolution by the 15th Finance Commission has paid off, albeit partially.
The 16th Finance Commission, whose recommendations the Centre accepted on Sunday, has increased the state's share from the central divisible tax pool from 3.64 per cent to 4.13 per cent. This adjustment is expected to provide the state an additional Rs 60,000 crore over a five year period.
The 15th finance commission had cut the state's share from 4.71 per cent to 3.64 per cent much to the dismay of the Karnataka Congress Government. Ever since taking over the reins of the state's administration in 2023, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers have been consistently raising the issue on every possible platform accusing the BJP government at the Centre of causing injustice to the state.
They had even launched a 'My Tax, My Right' campaign and made this an issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to corner the BJP. They had also staged a dharna in Delhi demanding a higher share in tax devolution to the state.
On the eve of the Union budget, Siddaramaiah on Saturday had launched a social media campaign 'Justice for Karnataka - Fair Share, Strong Federalism' and had released nine posters highlighting key demands including the restoration of the state's tax share to 4.71 per cent. He had claimed that the state lost nearly Rs 80,000 crore in five years due to the cut in its share.
Reacting to the increase in the state's share by the 16th Finance Commission, Karnataka's Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told ETV Bharat that while the increase is an improvement, it doesn't fully rectify the situation.
"Karnataka had 4.7 per cent share under the 14th Finance Commission. The 15th Finance Commission did a terrible injustice to the state by lowering its share to 3.64 per cent. We were expecting that 4.7 per cent will be restored to correct the injustice. But that has not happened. The injustice to Karnataka continues," he said.
He also sought to justify the state's demand for higher share in central tax devolution saying that Karnataka is one of the state's that contributes highest revenue to the Central Government.
Siddaramaiah also echoed Krishna Byregowda's views. "The state has been meted out injustice by the 16th Finance Commission too. We had told the Finance Commission that the state will get justice only when its share is increased above 4.71 per cent as decided by the 14th Finance Commission. Even at 4.13 per cent, the state's share is 058 per cent less when compared to the 14th finance commission," he said in a statement.
"Even in the allocation of the State Disaster Response Fund, Karnataka has been meted out injustice, he said. "While Karnataka was allocated just Rs 5,135 crore under SDRF for five years, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have got Rs 31,597 crore, Rs 12,847 crore and Rs 156,342 crore respectively," Siddaramaiah said.
Similarly, Karnataka was allocated just Rs 1,712 crore under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, while other states have got significantly higher allocations, he added.
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy welcomed the decision to increase the state's share saying the Centre had given a befitting reply to the Congress' criticism on tax devolution. "The Congress Government in Karnataka criticized the Centre day in and day out claiming that the state has been meted out with injustice in the tax devolution. Now that the state's share has been increased to 4.13 per cent, the State Government should stop criticizing the Centre now," he said.
At 4.13 per cent, the Karnataka Government will get Rs 63,049 crore in the next fiscal towards its share from the central divisible pool, Kumaraswamy said.
