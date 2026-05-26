ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt's Bhoomi Pooja Of Mekedatu Violates SC Judgement: Vijay Tells PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him that the government of Karnataka has announced the Bhoomi Pooja of the Mekedatu reservoir on the Cauvery river in gross violation of the Supreme Court judgement and the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

He accused Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar of causing concern among lakhs of farmers of Tamil Nadu, who depend on the Cauvery river for their livelihood, by promoting the event publicly. "You may be well aware that a solution to the sensitive Cauvery water dispute was obtained after a long legal battle, lasting about three decades, and the Judgment dated 16.02.2018 is under implementation," he wrote.

Vijay said there is no scope for additional utilisation or creating a new storage reservoir, since the Cauvery basin is water-deficient and the available water at 50% dependability has already been allocated to the party states. "Therefore, planning any new project across Cauvery or its tributaries, other than those specifically permitted by the Tribunal, would be tantamount to interfering with the said judgment," he said.

He said the Supreme Court on February 2, 2018, held that the upper riparian state shall not take any action so as to affect the scheduled deliveries of water to the lower riparian State. Hence, the proposal by Karnataka to construct a new reservoir would amount to a clear violation of the judgment.