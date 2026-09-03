ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Withdraws Parkland Diversion Bill After Public Opposition, Plans Fresh Debate

The Karnataka government was forced to withdraw parkland bill following strong opposition from citizens, environmental activists and political parties. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw the Karnataka Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposed allowing up to 5% parkland to be used for public projects, following strong opposition from citizens, environmental activists and political parties.

However, the government clarified that it had not abandoned the proposal and would reintroduce the Bill after wider public and legislative discussions.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the Bill was introduced during the previous legislature session to permit the limited use of parkland for public purposes, including the proposed tunnel road passing through Lalbagh.

“The Opposition did not discuss the Bill in the House. Instead, it created a false impression that the government intended to take away five acres from every park,” Parameshwara said.

He said the Cabinet would inform the Governor about its decision to withdraw the Bill and allow further public and legislative debate before bringing it back during a future session.

“We are not giving up the proposal completely. We will withdraw it now, hold discussions and reintroduce it,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the Bill was introduced during the previous legislature session to permit the limited use of parkland for public purposes, including the proposed tunnel road passing through Lalbagh. (ETV Bharat)

The decision comes in the wake of a major citizens' campaign to protect Lalbagh and oppose the proposed 17-km Hebbal-Silk Board Twin Tunnel Road. Thousands of people gathered at Lalbagh on Sunday and marched from its gates to the historic Lalbagh Rock under the leadership of 91-year-old retired Indian Forest Service officer A N Yellappa Reddy.