Karnataka Govt Withdraws Parkland Diversion Bill After Public Opposition, Plans Fresh Debate
The decision comes in the wake of a major citizens' campaign to protect Lalbagh and oppose the proposed 17-km Hebbal-Silk Board Twin Tunnel Road.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw the Karnataka Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposed allowing up to 5% parkland to be used for public projects, following strong opposition from citizens, environmental activists and political parties.
However, the government clarified that it had not abandoned the proposal and would reintroduce the Bill after wider public and legislative discussions.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the Bill was introduced during the previous legislature session to permit the limited use of parkland for public purposes, including the proposed tunnel road passing through Lalbagh.
“The Opposition did not discuss the Bill in the House. Instead, it created a false impression that the government intended to take away five acres from every park,” Parameshwara said.
He said the Cabinet would inform the Governor about its decision to withdraw the Bill and allow further public and legislative debate before bringing it back during a future session.
“We are not giving up the proposal completely. We will withdraw it now, hold discussions and reintroduce it,” he said.
The decision comes in the wake of a major citizens' campaign to protect Lalbagh and oppose the proposed 17-km Hebbal-Silk Board Twin Tunnel Road. Thousands of people gathered at Lalbagh on Sunday and marched from its gates to the historic Lalbagh Rock under the leadership of 91-year-old retired Indian Forest Service officer A N Yellappa Reddy.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the government's decision, saying, “The public spoke and the government listened. This is how democracy should function.”
While thanking citizens and the Chief Minister, Surya said the campaign would continue until the tunnel-road project was formally dropped.
Surya also said he had challenged the project before the Karnataka High Court. The court directed the Geological Survey of India to submit its report and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.
He further demanded the withdrawal of an amendment to the Karnataka Tank Conservation Act that reduced the lake buffer zone from 30 metres to three metres, alleging that the change was intended to facilitate a short tunnel near Hebbal Lake.
BJP MLAs had described the parks amendment as anti-environment, arguing that “nature does not need humans, but humans need nature.”
Meanwhile, Parameshwara announced that a special session of the Karnataka legislature would be held from September 21 to 23. The three-day session will focus exclusively on the severe drought, its impact on farmers and the state economy, and the Kasturirangan report, which Karnataka has rejected several times in the past.
There will be no Question Hour during the special session.
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