Karnataka Govt Will Verify Claims Of ‘Genotoxic’ Substances In Egg Brand: Minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will verify claims circulating on social media that a particular brand of eggs contains ‘genotoxic substances’ that may cause cancer before taking any further action, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday.

Assuring that the matter would be taken seriously, Rao urged people not to panic or get confused and said there was no need to stop consuming eggs at this stage. Social media posts have claimed that laboratory tests conducted on a batch of eggs from a particular brand detected traces of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole, substances reportedly banned for use in poultry farming.

"First of all, we need to ascertain the background—who conducted the tests and whether they were carried out scientifically. I will speak to the Food Safety and Drug Commissioner to gather details. If there is any truth to the claims, especially since they are being linked to cancer, we will definitely take appropriate action," Rao told reporters here.

He said that based on the information gathered, the government would decide whether further testing is required. "At present, there is no need for people to worry or be confused. It is better to arrive at a conclusion after verifying the facts. People need not worry unnecessarily," he added.