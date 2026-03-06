Karnataka Govt To Revive Student Union Elections In Colleges After 37 Years
The decision follows recommendation of an 11-member committee, headed by minister Sharanprakash Patil, which was formed in December 2025.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
By Anil Gejji
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday announced reviving the student union elections in colleges, hoping to tap young political talent and develop leadership qualities among youths.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this while presenting the budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly. "Student union elections will be conducted in colleges and universities to foster leadership, responsibility and democratic values among students," Siddaramaiah said.
Elections to students unions were banned in Karnataka in 1989 by the then Congress government headed by Veerendra Patil after a series of violent incidents and clashes were reported on college campuses that threatened to vitiate the academic atmosphere.
The decision to revive campus elections followed a recommendation from an 11-member committee, headed by Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil. The committee was formed on December 2025 to examine the modalities of resuming these polls in the state again.
According to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, it was Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who had first proposed reviving campus elections during the party's plenary session a few months ago.
The Chief Minister also announced enacting a law named after Rohith Vemula, a PhD student from Hyderabad University, who died by suicide after facing caste-based discrimination, to prevent atrocities on caste lines against students across all government, private and deemed universities in the state.
