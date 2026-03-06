ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt To Revive Student Union Elections In Colleges After 37 Years

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday announced reviving the student union elections in colleges, hoping to tap young political talent and develop leadership qualities among youths.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this while presenting the budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly. "Student union elections will be conducted in colleges and universities to foster leadership, responsibility and democratic values among students," Siddaramaiah said.

Elections to students unions were banned in Karnataka in 1989 by the then Congress government headed by Veerendra Patil after a series of violent incidents and clashes were reported on college campuses that threatened to vitiate the academic atmosphere.