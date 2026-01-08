ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt To Regularise 10 Lakh B-Khata Properties In Urban Areas Across State

Bengaluru: Notwithstanding the lukewarm response to its ongoing scheme to regularise B Khata properties in Bengaluru city, the Karnataka Government on Thursday decided to extend it to all cities and towns of the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting held here on Thursday. Around 10 lakh properties within the limits of urban local bodies are expected to benefit from the decision, which was taken with an eye on the upcoming urban and local bodies elections including the five newly created city corporations in Bengaluru and also to garner additional revenue for the state's exchequer as regularisation of B Khata properties comes with a fee.

All residential properties built on layouts formed without obtaining approval from the competent authorities are eligible to apply for A -Khatas as per the cabinet's decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.