Karnataka Govt To Regularise 10 Lakh B-Khata Properties In Urban Areas Across State
A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting with an eye on upcoming ULB elections.
By Anil Gejji
Published : January 8, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: Notwithstanding the lukewarm response to its ongoing scheme to regularise B Khata properties in Bengaluru city, the Karnataka Government on Thursday decided to extend it to all cities and towns of the state.
A decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet meeting held here on Thursday. Around 10 lakh properties within the limits of urban local bodies are expected to benefit from the decision, which was taken with an eye on the upcoming urban and local bodies elections including the five newly created city corporations in Bengaluru and also to garner additional revenue for the state's exchequer as regularisation of B Khata properties comes with a fee.
All residential properties built on layouts formed without obtaining approval from the competent authorities are eligible to apply for A -Khatas as per the cabinet's decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
A-Khata means a property that is fully compliant with building bylaws, tax norms, and government regulations making it a legitimate property. It will help owners avail loans and sell their properties without any difficulties.
A similar drive taken up in Bengaluru from November 1 has been met with a lukewarm response. Of the estimated 7.5 lakh B properties, just 4,000 applications were made as on December 15. The scheme 100- day window provided for B -Khata property owners to make applications will end on February 10.
The reason for the lukewarm response in Bengaluru was attributed to the high conversion fees (5% of the guidance value of the plot) which could run up to Rs 5 lakh in most cases for a 30X40 dimension site as plot rates hover between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the 12-15 km radius from the city centre.
