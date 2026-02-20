ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt To Bring All Land-Related Services Under One Digital Platform

Bengaluru: In a major reform, the Karnataka Government is all set to roll out a Unified Land Management System (ULMS) to bring all land-related government services under a single digital platform.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Friday held a meeting with officials from the departments of revenue, urban development, stamps and registration, public works, water resources, housing and industries to discuss and finalise ULMS.

"We have decided to roll out ULMS in the next six months. The ULMS will be a seamless, transparent and people-friendly platform providing all land-related services under one roof. Once it is rolled out, people will not have to visit different offices to get these services," the Minister said.