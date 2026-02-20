Karnataka Govt To Bring All Land-Related Services Under One Digital Platform
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Friday held a meeting with officials from several departments to discuss and finalise the Unified Land Management System (ULMS)
Published : February 20, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major reform, the Karnataka Government is all set to roll out a Unified Land Management System (ULMS) to bring all land-related government services under a single digital platform.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda on Friday held a meeting with officials from the departments of revenue, urban development, stamps and registration, public works, water resources, housing and industries to discuss and finalise ULMS.
"We have decided to roll out ULMS in the next six months. The ULMS will be a seamless, transparent and people-friendly platform providing all land-related services under one roof. Once it is rolled out, people will not have to visit different offices to get these services," the Minister said.
Under the ULMS, the services include land surveys, land use changes, approvals for layout and residential plans, property sales, e-khata generation, property tax collection, and land acquisition. "With this, all documents about plots and layouts will be available in one place. The system will automatically move files from one department to another, avoiding delays. The new system will also end irregularities, the menace of fake documents, illegal land transactions and confusion over land ownership," the Minister added.
Under ULMS, the original documents will come directly from the concerned officers and authorities. This will prevent people from being suspicious of documents. "If the veracity of the documents is guaranteed, many land ownership disputes can be avoided. This will also lessen the corruption," he said.
He said that after rolling out ULMS and uploading all land documents, the government will allot Unified Land Identity Numbers (ULPIN) to all properties in the state.
