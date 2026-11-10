ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Spent Rs 473 Crore On Ads In 3 Years, Neglecting Development: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress government in the state of reportedly spending Rs 473 crore on advertisements over the last three years while neglecting development and public welfare.

He alleged that the government was spending more than Rs 43 lakh every day on publicity instead of addressing pressing issues such as deteriorating roads, unemployment, farmers' distress and pending payments to contractors.

"Development zero, publicity hero! The Congress government in Karnataka has reportedly blown a staggering Rs 473 crore on advertisements in just three years. That is more than Rs 43 lakh every single day -- not for building roads, creating jobs or supporting farmers, but for projecting its own image," Vijayendra said in a post on 'X' citing media reports.

He alleged that the government had perfected the art of publicity while failing in governance, pointing to rising milk prices, bus fares, electricity charges and the cost of essential services. "Farmers are battling uncertainty, drought and financial distress, our youth are struggling to find employment, Bengaluru's roads are crumbling, and contractors are desperately waiting for their legitimate pending payments," he said.

The BJP leader also questioned the implementation of the Congress government's five guarantee schemes, alleging that they were facing financial and implementation challenges. "Instead of ensuring timely delivery and addressing people's concerns, the government appears more interested in advertising its promises than fulfilling them," he said.

Alleging that the government cited financial constraints when it came to development but had no such constraints for publicity, the BJP chief asked whether this was what the people of Karnataka voted for.