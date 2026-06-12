ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Rolls Out Free Bus Scheme For All Students, Extends To Outside State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced free bus passes for students attending schools and colleges within the state. Students with existing passes will receive refunds, and those studying outside Karnataka are also eligible.

The order issued by the state transport department approved the immediate distribution of free bus passes to all students in the state’s schools and colleges for travel on buses operated by the four state road transport corporations—Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

The transport corporations and institutions have been instructed to follow the existing rules for issuing student bus passes, such as eligibility criteria based on academic studies, distance limit, validity period of the pass, etc.

The order reads that students can apply online through the Karnataka government's Seva Sindhu portal. The existing passes will also be valid, but the amount paid by the students will be refunded, it adds.

Free bus passes will also be provided to students residing in the state and studying in educational institutions in neighbouring states, as well as students residing in the border areas.

Since the free bus pass scheme is being implemented, orders have been issued to refund the full fee of all passes that were issued after collecting charges to the students within 15 days.