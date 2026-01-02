ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Rolls Out CET Guide For Rural Students, Sets Entrance Exam Dates And Warns Colleges On Fee Violations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on Friday announced the launch of a comprehensive Common Entrance Test (CET) guide aimed at reducing confusion among rural students during the admission process. Addressing the media, Sudhakar said many students, especially from rural backgrounds, struggle to understand application procedures, counselling stages and form-filling requirements.

“To address this gap, we have printed around 3.75 lakh copies of the CET guide and distributed them to Pre-University Course (PUC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) colleges across the state. This will help students and parents understand the entire admission process without depending on cyber centres,” he said.

Sudhakar acknowledged that despite earlier efforts such as online chat support and college-level assistance, errors in application forms were common. “Students often make mistakes while entering details. We have now provided an edit option until the mock allotment stage so that genuine errors can be corrected,” he said.

He added that confusion surrounding participation in the first and second rounds of counselling was also being addressed through clearer guidelines in the guide.

Exam Calendar Announced, Security Measures Strengthened

The minister also announced the academic calendar for various entrance examinations. The CET for 2026 will be held on April 23 and 24, with a Kannada language test for border region candidates scheduled for April 22. Other exams include the Christ test for Class 6 on March 1, Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) on May 14, and PGCET for Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Technology (MTech) on May 23. Diploma CET for lateral entry will also be conducted on May 23, while exams for M.Sc Nursing, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) and Master of Science in Hospitality Studies (M.Sc HS) courses are scheduled for July 18. Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on October 11 and MPharm and PharmD exams on November 21.