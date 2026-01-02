Karnataka Govt Rolls Out CET Guide For Rural Students, Sets Entrance Exam Dates And Warns Colleges On Fee Violations
Published : January 2, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on Friday announced the launch of a comprehensive Common Entrance Test (CET) guide aimed at reducing confusion among rural students during the admission process. Addressing the media, Sudhakar said many students, especially from rural backgrounds, struggle to understand application procedures, counselling stages and form-filling requirements.
“To address this gap, we have printed around 3.75 lakh copies of the CET guide and distributed them to Pre-University Course (PUC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) colleges across the state. This will help students and parents understand the entire admission process without depending on cyber centres,” he said.
Sudhakar acknowledged that despite earlier efforts such as online chat support and college-level assistance, errors in application forms were common. “Students often make mistakes while entering details. We have now provided an edit option until the mock allotment stage so that genuine errors can be corrected,” he said.
He added that confusion surrounding participation in the first and second rounds of counselling was also being addressed through clearer guidelines in the guide.
Exam Calendar Announced, Security Measures Strengthened
The minister also announced the academic calendar for various entrance examinations. The CET for 2026 will be held on April 23 and 24, with a Kannada language test for border region candidates scheduled for April 22. Other exams include the Christ test for Class 6 on March 1, Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) on May 14, and PGCET for Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Technology (MTech) on May 23. Diploma CET for lateral entry will also be conducted on May 23, while exams for M.Sc Nursing, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) and Master of Science in Hospitality Studies (M.Sc HS) courses are scheduled for July 18. Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on October 11 and MPharm and PharmD exams on November 21.
Sudhakar said several steps had been taken to improve examination integrity. “Direct webcasting, face recognition and other measures have been introduced to prevent impersonation and malpractice,” he said.
He explained that a one-time registration system has been introduced, allowing candidates to reuse their data for multiple exams by entering only exam-specific details. For exams such as First Division Clerk (FDC) and Second Division Clerk (SDC) with similar syllabi, candidates will have to pay only Rs100 for subsequent applications after initial registration.
Fee Regulation, Counseling Reforms and Medical Admissions
On student complaints related to fees and harassment, Sudhakar said the fee regulation committee headed by Justice Srinivas Gowda was actively addressing violations. “Students often hesitate to complain due to fear of retaliation. Colleges must follow government policy, and any pressure on students will invite action,” he said, urging students to report overcharging to the fee control committee.
Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil said the Karnataka Examination Authority has set benchmarks in transparency. “Karnataka was the first state to conduct CET with full transparency. Merit will always prevail in recruitment and admissions,” he said.
Patil noted that all MBBS and dental seats have been filled this year, unlike previous years. However, seats remain vacant in courses such as Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Nursing, Yoga, Naturopathy, Veterinary Science and engineering.
Responding to questions, officials said practical exams would now focus on experiments and processes rather than rote theory. A new entrance exam-based system has been introduced for nursing admissions, with counselling now covering government seats that account for 20 per cent of the total.
On engineering education, the government said a cap would be placed on increasing seats in private universities and VTU-affiliated colleges from this academic year to maintain quality. Officials also confirmed that the Chief Minister’s decision on extending attendance requirements would be implemented once detailed directions are issued.
