ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Plans Child-Friendly Transport System, Recommends Free Travel For Boys Up To Class 12

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is preparing to introduce a student-friendly transport system to ensure safe, smooth travel for schoolchildren across the state. The move follows recommendations made by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, with the Transport Department directing all state-run transport corporations to examine and act on the proposal.



The initiative seeks to improve safety and provide reliable transport facilities for students who depend heavily on public buses, especially in rural and backward regions. Officials said several instances of children falling from buses and getting injured have been reported, highlighting the need for a safer system.

Based on the commission’s recommendations, the government is considering extending free travel benefits to boys up to Class 12. At present, free travel is available only for girl students in the state. The proposal also calls for collecting accurate data on students using specific school and college routes to enable better route planning. The commission has stressed that transport should not become a barrier to education.

To address overcrowding and accessibility issues, the plan includes introducing special school and college buses on routes with high student volumes, particularly in rural areas. Additional trips are proposed during peak hours in the morning and evening to match school timings.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the system will be implemented in phases. “A child-friendly transport system is being introduced in the state. In the first phase, it will be implemented in districts around Bengaluru and later expanded gradually,” he said. He added that efforts are being made to procure more buses to support the initiative.