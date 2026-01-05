Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into Sir Syed Research Centre After HC Flags 10 Years Of Inaction
The inquiry committee will verify utilisation of grants provided to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre and submit its report within 15 days.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a formal inquiry into allegations that the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre remained non-functional for nearly a decade despite receiving regular government funding. The action follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Karnataka High Court, directions issued by the court, and sustained media scrutiny of the issue.
The Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre was established in 2016 during the Siddaramaiah-led government, with an annual allocation of Rs four crore. The centre was aimed to support the educational, social and economic development of minority communities in the state.
In 2024, activist Mohammad Wazir Baig raised concerns alleging that no work had been carried out under the scheme since its inception. He submitted representations to the Minority Affairs Department, including Minister for Minority Affairs Zameer Ahmed Khan, stating that the centre had remained inactive despite regular funding. After receiving no clear response or corrective action, Baig approached the Karnataka High Court by filing a PIL (No. 33293/2025).
The petition was heard on November 25, 2025, when the High Court directed the state government to examine the grievances and take necessary action.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Baig said the court took serious view of the matter. “The Chief Justice admitted my petition, expressed concern and ordered the government to carry out the demands placed before the court,” he said. Questioning the use of public funds, Baig added, “For 10 years, over Rs four crore was allotted to the centre every year. There is nothing on the ground to show for it. Where has the money gone?”
The petition alleged that grants released to the centre did not result in any visible activity and raised concerns about possible misuse of funds. It also flagged alleged negligence of duty and improper conduct by the centre’s Deputy Director, Syed Mansoor Basha.
Government Sets Up Inquiry Committee
Following the High Court’s directives, the government of Karnataka issued an order (MWD 948 MDS 2025) on January 1, 2026 , constituting an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations.
As per the order, signed by Ejaz Pasha, Under Secretary, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department, the committee will verify utilisation of government grants provided to the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre and examine the allegations raised in the PIL. It will also inquire into claims of negligence and administrative lapses against the Deputy Director.
The inquiry committee comprises the Managing Director of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation and the Chief Accounts Officer of the Karnataka State Waqf Board. The committee has been given a strict deadline of 15 days to submit its final report to the government. The Director of the Directorate of Minorities has been asked to provide all relevant records and documents to the committee without delay.
The order also notes that action was initiated following media scrutiny, including a formal request for information submitted by ETV Bharat.
Department Responds, Relocation and Academic Tie-Up Announced
Responding to the allegations, Secretary, Minority Affairs, Shamala Iqbal told ETV Bharat that corrective steps are underway. She confirmed that an inquiry committee has been constituted in line with the High Court’s directives.
“The Research and Study Centre is being shifted to Haj Bhavan. Proper signage will be installed and all staff will be relocated to the new premises,” Iqbal said adding that the shifting process has already begun and will be completed soon.
She also said that an MoU will be signed with the National Law School University to support research activities at the centre, indicating steps to provide a functional academic framework.
Meanwhile, Baig has also pointed out that two other study and research centres established around the same time—the Devraj Urs Study and Research Centre and the Dr. Ambedkar Study and Research Centre—are functioning and actively working for the development of their respective communities. He said these centres regularly engage with higher authorities and have even sought additional funding, while the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre remained inactive despite receiving annual allocations.
Thus, questions have been raised about administrative and ministerial oversight. Given that the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre remained inactive for several years despite annual budget allocations, why Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan did not initiate an internal review or corrective measures at an earlier stage remains a key issue now under public and judicial scrutiny.
With the inquiry officially notified and timelines fixed, attention has shifted to the findings of the committee and whether the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre will finally begin functioning as initially intended for minority welfare.
Also Read