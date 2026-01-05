ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into Sir Syed Research Centre After HC Flags 10 Years Of Inaction

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a formal inquiry into allegations that the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre remained non-functional for nearly a decade despite receiving regular government funding. The action follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Karnataka High Court, directions issued by the court, and sustained media scrutiny of the issue.

The Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre was established in 2016 during the Siddaramaiah-led government, with an annual allocation of Rs four crore. The centre was aimed to support the educational, social and economic development of minority communities in the state.

In 2024, activist Mohammad Wazir Baig raised concerns alleging that no work had been carried out under the scheme since its inception. He submitted representations to the Minority Affairs Department, including Minister for Minority Affairs Zameer Ahmed Khan, stating that the centre had remained inactive despite regular funding. After receiving no clear response or corrective action, Baig approached the Karnataka High Court by filing a PIL (No. 33293/2025).

The petition was heard on November 25, 2025, when the High Court directed the state government to examine the grievances and take necessary action.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Baig said the court took serious view of the matter. “The Chief Justice admitted my petition, expressed concern and ordered the government to carry out the demands placed before the court,” he said. Questioning the use of public funds, Baig added, “For 10 years, over Rs four crore was allotted to the centre every year. There is nothing on the ground to show for it. Where has the money gone?”

The petition alleged that grants released to the centre did not result in any visible activity and raised concerns about possible misuse of funds. It also flagged alleged negligence of duty and improper conduct by the centre’s Deputy Director, Syed Mansoor Basha.

Government Sets Up Inquiry Committee

Following the High Court’s directives, the government of Karnataka issued an order (MWD 948 MDS 2025) on January 1, 2026 , constituting an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations.

As per the order, signed by Ejaz Pasha, Under Secretary, Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf Department, the committee will verify utilisation of government grants provided to the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Study and Research Centre and examine the allegations raised in the PIL. It will also inquire into claims of negligence and administrative lapses against the Deputy Director.