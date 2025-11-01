ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Must Promote Reading Culture Among Youth: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka government to revive bulk purchase of Kannada books for public libraries.

Speaking at a book fair organized by Sapna Book House as part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru on Saturday, he said the government must promote a culture of reading among the youth. “Young people should develop a habit of reading instead of spending excessive time on mobile phones. The state government should support the culture by buying books with care and affection,” he said.



Kumaraswamy expressed concern that the government has not bought Kannada books in bulk for the last four to five years. He said he had read media reports on the issue and found them troubling. “The state is not in such a bad condition that we cannot afford to purchase Kannada books,” he added, urging authorities to act immediately. He stressed books in public libraries help build interest in literature and foster a sense of pride in Kannada language.



Kumaraswamy praised Karnataka's rich literary history and shared his admiration for works like TR Subba Rao’s novel 'Durgastamana', which he said continues to inspire him with every reading. “There are countless such timeless works in Kannada. The government should buy books not out of formality, but out of genuine love for our language, literature, and writers,” he said.

The minister also acknowledged the challenges faced by publishers in maintaining operations. He appreciated the work of publishers like Sapna Book House, stating that its commitment keeps Kannada literature alive. “I am a regular buyer here and will continue to support them,” he said.



The event was attended by Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, writer Janagere Venkataramaiah, actor-writer Aniruddha Jatkar, actor Ankita Amar, and several other noted authors and readers.

In another function to mark Kannada Rajyotsava at the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) central office here, Managing Director Akram Pasha reflected on Karnataka’s journey from its Mysuru roots.