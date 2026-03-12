ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Govt Likely To Increase Income Limit Of Priority Households To Rs 3 Lakh For Issuing Ration Cards

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is expected to increase the annual income limit for Priority Households to Rs 3 lakh for the purpose of issuing them ration cards. Currently the annual limit is upto Rs 1.2 lakh for Prioirty Households to whom ration cards are issued.

Replying to a question in the assembly on behalf of Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that the existing income limit was fixed in 2017 and needed revision considering the rise in the cost of living.

He said that the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission headed by Congress MLA R V Deshpande, recommended increasing the income limit to Rs 3 lakh. The department is positively considering it, he added.