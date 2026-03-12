Karnataka: Govt Likely To Increase Income Limit Of Priority Households To Rs 3 Lakh For Issuing Ration Cards
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is expected to increase the annual income limit for Priority Households to Rs 3 lakh for the purpose of issuing them ration cards. Currently the annual limit is upto Rs 1.2 lakh for Prioirty Households to whom ration cards are issued.
Replying to a question in the assembly on behalf of Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that the existing income limit was fixed in 2017 and needed revision considering the rise in the cost of living.
He said that the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission headed by Congress MLA R V Deshpande, recommended increasing the income limit to Rs 3 lakh. The department is positively considering it, he added.
BJP MLA Dr C N Ashwathnarayan who asked the question, demanded a higher income limit at least for BPL families in Bengaluru, as the cost of living in the IT city has increased substantially compared to other cities. "As per the Food Security Act, 50% of the urban population should get priority household status or Antyodaya cards," he said.
Karnataka has 1.24 crore households with BPL cards. Of these, the Centre has identified 1.09 crore eligible families. "The reason more families get ration cards is that these cards form the basis for almost everything including address and income proof. "These cards are being used even to avail health benefits," the Minister said.
