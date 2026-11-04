ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Increases Bus Fare Across Four State Transport Corporations

KSRTC buses parked at the Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 13, 2026. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Bus fares across Karnataka's four state-run transport corporations hiked, with the maximum hike in KSRTC at Rs 9, while BMTC city buses witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 10 and the revised rates coming into force from Wednesday midnight, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh announced.

The minimum fare on BMTC buses in Bengaluru will increase from Rs 6 to Rs 10, while the maximum fare will go up from Rs 35 to Rs 45. The maximum fare on AC Vajra buses will rise from Rs 75 to Rs 90, while Vayu Vajra services to Kempegowda International Airport will cost up to Rs 425, up from Rs 405.

"Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments too have increased bus fares, so we are also hiking bus fare," Suresh told reporters, citing the increase in diesel prices as a reason for the revision.

He said the KSRTC fare hike had been capped at Rs 9 and that fares for luxury services such as Rajahamsa and AC buses were determined keeping competitive market prices in mind.