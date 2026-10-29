ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Hikes Milk Price By Rs 8 Per Litre

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday increase the price of milk by Rs 8 per litre, following requests from milk unions and farmers.

Speaking at a press conference held after the state Cabinet meeting, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said for farmers, whose livelihoods are often uncertain, the income derived from milk production provides a sense of stability.

Milk unions and farmers had urged for a revision in milk prices, with demands for an increase coming from across the political spectrum. While the average retail price of milk across the country is Rs 57 per litre, the price in Karnataka currently stands at Rs 46 per litre.

"Due to drought conditions, the daily procurement of milk by the unions has declined by 1 million (10 lakh) litres. Consequently, in response to the demands from the unions and farmers, it has been decided to raise the price by Rs 8 per litre", Byre Gowda said.