Karnataka Govt Hikes Milk Price By Rs 8 Per Litre
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said earlier milk farmers received Rs 35 for every litre of milk and now they will get Rs 42 per litre.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday increase the price of milk by Rs 8 per litre, following requests from milk unions and farmers.
Speaking at a press conference held after the state Cabinet meeting, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said for farmers, whose livelihoods are often uncertain, the income derived from milk production provides a sense of stability.
Milk unions and farmers had urged for a revision in milk prices, with demands for an increase coming from across the political spectrum. While the average retail price of milk across the country is Rs 57 per litre, the price in Karnataka currently stands at Rs 46 per litre.
"Due to drought conditions, the daily procurement of milk by the unions has declined by 1 million (10 lakh) litres. Consequently, in response to the demands from the unions and farmers, it has been decided to raise the price by Rs 8 per litre", Byre Gowda said.
He said out of one litre of milk, Rs 7 will go to the farmers, and Rs 1 will be allocated to the milk unions. "Although the unions had requested an increase of Rs 10 per litre, it was determined that such an amount was not feasible; hence, the decision was made to increase the price by Rs 8 per litre. Previously, farmers received Rs 35 per litre; going forward, they will receive Rs 42 per litre", the minister said, adding the price hike will come into effect from November 1.
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