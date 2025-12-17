ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt, FKCCI Launch Inno-MANTHAN to Foster Student Entrepreneurship

Belagavi: The Karnataka government, in association with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) announced the launch of FKCCI Inno-MANTHAN, an annual business plan competition aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among students across the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed during the ongoing winter session of the state assembly in Belagavi. The MoU was signed by the Director of Collegiate Education and Commissioner, Manjusree, on behalf of the state government, and FKCCI President Umareddy on behalf of the chamber. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister Dr M.C. Sudhakar said the initiative has helped students understand how ideas are evaluated outside classrooms. “Manthan has played a role in bridging the gap between academia and industry by giving students exposure to real-world business expectations,” the minister said. He added that the renewed collaboration with FKCCI would help reach more students across the state.