Karnataka Govt, FKCCI Launch Inno-MANTHAN to Foster Student Entrepreneurship
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed during the ongoing winter session of the state assembly in Belagavi.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 7:44 AM IST
Belagavi: The Karnataka government, in association with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) announced the launch of FKCCI Inno-MANTHAN, an annual business plan competition aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship among students across the state.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed during the ongoing winter session of the state assembly in Belagavi. The MoU was signed by the Director of Collegiate Education and Commissioner, Manjusree, on behalf of the state government, and FKCCI President Umareddy on behalf of the chamber. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar were present at the event.
Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister Dr M.C. Sudhakar said the initiative has helped students understand how ideas are evaluated outside classrooms. “Manthan has played a role in bridging the gap between academia and industry by giving students exposure to real-world business expectations,” the minister said. He added that the renewed collaboration with FKCCI would help reach more students across the state.
The initiative aims to help young people transform business ideas into viable enterprises while fostering a stronger connection between education and industry. Under the programme, students will receive support through workshops, mentoring sessions and interactions with industry professionals. They will also get opportunities to network with investors and academicians, helping them understand market realities and funding requirements.
The 2025–26 edition of FKCCI Inno-MANTHAN will place special focus on students from government colleges. The aim is to encourage them to present entrepreneurship as a possible career compared to conventional employment options.
Shortlisted teams will present their business plans before a jury made up of industry professionals and investors. This process is expected to help students refine their ideas and assess their practical viability. The programme will also offer cash awards to motivate participants and help them take early steps toward setting up enterprises.
The event was attended by Higher Education Department Secretary Khushboo Goel Choudhury, FKCCI office bearers and officials from the department. Both FKCCI and the state government said the initiative reflects a shared effort to support innovation and create future job creators from Karnataka’s student community.
Also read: